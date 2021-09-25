Penn capitol a “palace of art”

Close to 400 picture tiles, including the ones used to create this butterfly, are featured in the Moravian mosaic tile floor in the main rotunda of the Pennsylvania State Capitol.
The design of the 272-foot tall dome of the Pennsylvania State Capitol was inspired by Michelangelo’s St. Peter’s Basilica.
Inside the house chamber of the Pennsylvania State Capitol hang six iron, brass and crystal chandeliers, each weighing over four tons.
Paintings by muralist Violet Oakley are only one of the artistic highlights of the senate chamber of the Pennsylvania State Capitol.
Climbing the sweeping staircase of the Pennsylvania State Capitol is a highlight of a tour of the building.
In the rotunda, below the 272-foot-high dome inspired by Michelangeo’s St. Peter’s Basilica, our guide described the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg as “priceless.”
Of course, she would be understandably biased. But a quick glance around the extravagant west entrance persuaded our family to humor her.
And with each step we took, with each room we entered, we began to understand what our guide meant, both figuratively and literally.
Architect Joseph Huston, our guide explained, designed the structure with the objective of creating a “Palace of Art.” This, he undoubtedly achieved.
No surface remains untouched. Not even the floors.
Three hundred seventy-seven tile mosaics representing images significant to the state’s history cover the entire rotunda floor beneath our feet. Wildlife, insects, inventions and scenes depicting historical events all have a place.
A sweeping staircase leads to more. Mosaics, sculptures, paintings and stained glass. Art and architecture.
In the house chamber, six crystal chandeliers formed of iron and brass, each weighing over four tons, illuminate the room with over 1400 light bulbs.
Directly behind the speaker’s podium hangs a painting featuring Pennsylvania’s founder, William Penn, flanked by other notables: pioneers, explorers, and intellectual and spiritual leaders.
Fourteen stained-glass windows, 10-feet in diameter and weighing 200 pounds, are embellished with 22-karat gold leaf. They depict themes of justice and abundance.
In the senate chamber, additional stained-glass windows adorn the walls, as do bronze light fixtures. On the chamber floor, desks crafted from mahogany imported from Belize are featured.
And in this room, drapes weighing almost 90 pounds hang over the windows. Green marble imported from Ireland is also worth noting. Gracing the walls, and just as impressive, are the paintings by muralist Violet Oakley.
Additional murals by Oakley are featured in the Supreme Court room. The words “love,” “law,” and “wisdom” are highlighted in the painting above the door.
Materials and features, some from companies no longer in business, and obtained from all around the world, serve to make these items irreplaceable. And as our guide had previously promised, priceless.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)