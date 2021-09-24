Hixson’s Hoardings — Tidbits, gleanings and gossip from your Kentucky Gateway Museum Center

When we started hunting for books for the Community Read program, we were stuck between two books, The Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly, and The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah.

While The Nightingale became our book for the year, we still dedicated research into The Lilac Girls, which features Ravensbrück concentration camp but also focuses on medical experiments. Because of this, the second floor of the exhibit highlights not only the Holocaust but also Nazi medical experiments. By viewing the Holocaust through the lens of medical experiments and atrocities, one can study practically every victim group the Nazis persecuted and understand why they were persecuted as an extension of the Nazi policy of racial hygiene and genocide. However, the Nazis were not the only ones conducting medical experiments during World War II.

Founded and led by General Shiro Ishii, Unit 731 was the top-secret biological warfare research division of the Japanese army in occupied China. Although it remains unclear whether Emperor Hirohito knew exactly what Ishii was doing, it seems likely that he may have known something since everything the army did was under his direct command and former personnel have testified that the order to create Unit 731 came from the Emperor himself. However, this document has not yet been found. Despite this, it is known that Prince Takeda no Miya, Hirohito’s cousin, did visit the compound and witnessed aerial bombing experiments. Nevertheless, Unit 731 was born, and much like the Holocaust was many years in the making. Since the Meiji Restoration in 1868, Japan had industrialized on a Western scale, the only Asian nation to do so by the beginning of the 20th century. Japan became the first Asian nation to defeat a Western Imperial power after its victory in the Russo-Japanese War. According to Morehead State University history professor Dr. John Ernst, from whom we first learned of Unit 731, the Japanese had a racial hierarchy which placed the Japanese (and, to a lesser extent, Okinawans), as the master race while the Koreans, Chinese, and everyone else were considered subhuman. In 1931, Japan used a false claim of a Chinese attack on Manchurian railroads as a reason to invade Manchuria, beginning China’s long war against Imperial Japan. With its vastness and rural landscape, Manchuria was the perfect place for Ishii to create Unit 731. 731 and her sister units conducted experiments throughout occupied China and as far away as Singapore and Indonesia. The center of medical experiments was at the main 731 compound in Pingfang, a suburb of the city of Harbin in Manchuria. The compound even boasted its own airfield for Ishii’s and other researcher’s trips to Japan and back.

However, Unit 737 left little physical evidence of their crimes behind as the compound was dynamited and the remaining prisoners were killed as the Soviet army approached Harbin in August 1945. Unlike Nazi medical experiments, it is believed that no one survived to speak about what they suffered at the hands of Japanese doctors. With no known survivors and lack of physical and written records, estimates of those who died range widely but it is believed that at least 3,000 men, women, and children were killed by medical experimentation. The majority of victims were Chinese soldiers and civilians, as well as many Soviet POWs, and a number of Koreans, Mongolians, Americans, and Europeans. In reference to a lie to locals that the facility was a lumber yard, prisoners were called maruta, which means log in Japanese. Doctors discussing their day often asked each other: “How many logs did you cut down today?” 731 conducted frostbite experiments during which victims were tied up outside and repeatedly drenched in water which turned into layers of ice on their skin. Manchurian winter temperatures can reach -30 ° C (-22° F). For comparison, the water the Titanic sank in was only -2° C (28°F).

The main disease that 731 focused on was plague. Members of the Japanese Youth Corps, which included boys as young as 16, were charged with raising thousands of rats for plague experiments, the cages of which still remain at the compound’s ruins. 731’s interest in STDs was partially a result of “comfort women,” mostly Korean and Chinese women who had caused STDs to become a problem in the military. 731 also experimented with and discovered epidemic hemorrhagic fever. Once symptoms appeared, victims were taken into surgery, tied down, and dissected alive, almost always without any anesthesia. Doctors observed how their organs failed as victims died on the surgery table from blood loss or the removal of vital organs. Even though it is accepted that no one survived experiments in the compound, living victims of Japanese biological warfare in China still suffer today as well as American and British survivors who were imprisoned and experimented upon at Mukden concentration camp. Some 731 personnel testified that they saw bodies of Chinese, Korean, Soviet, American, British, and French people preserved in jars. Victim’s body parts were transported by plane to Tokyo; what happened to those organs and bodies in Japan after the war is currently unknown. At the Anda testing site not far from the main compound, maruta were tied to crosses and used as bombing practice to test the efficiency of new plague bombs. In this way, 731’s experiments were test-runs for real attacks, and Japanese forces conducted bio-warfare attacks on multiple Chinese villages and towns. Similar to Nazi experiments, 731’s purpose was to aid the Japanese army in its conquest. There were even plans for biological attacks against American forces at Saipan, Okinawa, and a plan in 1945 to send submarines loaded with planes full of plague bombs to the American West Coast and to land suicide bombers, but none of these plans were carried out. General Umezu Yoshijiro, the person responsible for cancelling the submarine plan, was executed for war crimes at the American tribunal in Tokyo but virtually no 731 personnel were ever charged with war crimes as Cold War interests blocked out justice and the perpetrators traded their biowarfare information in exchange for freedom.

Some government officials expected another war to break out between the United States and Soviet Union, and it was considered better to retrieve any potential bioweapon expertise from 731 instead of letting it fall into the hands of the Soviets. American authorities refused to hand over the doctors to the Soviets for trial. It was thought that by giving in to the Soviet request to investigate Emperor Hirohito or removing the monarchy would destabilize Japan and open the door for communist revolution. The American government instead moved to keep the monarchy in place and to support Japanese economic and democratic development in order to keep communism out of Japan and, as an extension of this policy, to bury 731’s existence. Much like it was in 1945, today most ordinary Japanese and American people have no idea that 731 even existed but awareness of 731’s atrocities is growing in Japan and abroad. Despite all of the cover up, some former 731 personnel have come forward to speak about what happened. Ishii’s final order to them to “take this secret to the grave” has not withstood the test of time and the human conscience. Today, the Unit 731 Museum in Harbin, international activists, historians, and others strive to raise awareness of Japanese war crimes and one of the darkest parts of modern world history.

Readers may email questions to [email protected] @Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville, Ky