Revisiting The Golden Age Of Television

“Jesus told them another parable: “The kingdom of heaven is like a man who sowed good seed in his field. But while everyone was sleeping, his enemy came and sowed weeds among the wheat, and went away. When the wheat sprouted and formed heads, then the weeds also appeared.

“The owner’s servants came to him and said, ‘Sir, didn’t you sow good seed in your field? Where then did the weeds come from?’ “‘An enemy did this,’ he replied. “The servants asked him, ‘Do you want us to go and pull them up?’ “‘No,’ he answered, ‘because while you are pulling the weeds, you may uproot the wheat with them. Let both grow together until the harvest. At that time I will tell the harvesters: First collect the weeds and tie them in bundles to be burned; then gather the wheat and bring it into my barn.’” Matthew 13:24-30

This world is a dark place groaning under the weight of the fall, existing subjected to the punishment of sin. Though this world is dark, the Light of the world has come. He ushered hope and deliverance, and He left instructions that those who believe in Him continue to be His lights.

If we are honest, philosophical questions tend to bombard us, especially when the news becomes so bleak. Thinking primarily about Afghanistan today, questions flood our minds. How can this happen? Why is this happening? How can people bear up under the danger, the fright, the injustice? People are being hunted. People are being maimed. People are being executed. It’s so very dark.

Although this present darkness is heavy, God continues to work His plan of redemption and glorification. Though His followers are hunted, He gives supernatural peace. Though His flock is maimed, He gives unearthly comfort and grace. Though His loved ones are executed, His gives purpose and mercy.

John Weaver, a missionary and author in Afghanistan, said in a V.O.M. interview that this present persecution has moved the global body of Christ to pray for their Afghan brothers and sisters. This means that millions of believers are praying in solidarity for some of the most unreached people that they might find Christ and be sustained by Christ.

As this parable from Matthew tells us, the evil one (the enemy, the devil) is at work, but when the time is right, God will send His Son, the Light of the world to execute judgment, collect His followers, and punish those that love evil.

We can’t imagine what the days beyond this ravaged earth will be like because we are so familiar with sin, but God knows. Even now, in the midst of violence, chaos, and evil, Jesus is building His church. He is growing and perfecting her so that He can present her blameless and pure to His Father in heaven.

The underground church is growing among the Afghan people. The ministry Heart 4 Iran says the same is true for the Iranian church. The persecution furthers the faith in the true Savior, Jesus Christ. He is revealing Himself in dreams and visions. He is connecting people of faith. His power supersedes evil, and His light shines through the darkness. We know that what the enemy meant for evil, He uses for good.

We might sift through question upon question about why and how, but we can find comfort in the Character and plan of our Father. We ought pray for the supernatural work of Christ to flourish and transform lives. We should remember our brothers and sisters in faith as if their current situation was ours as well. There is power in the unity of the body; we are one body.

There are answers to all of life’s questions in God’s Word. I find great peace in the parable of the weeds this morning. True Things are dark, but we have the Light of the world. Don’t read this parable happily that some will burn; it is tragic that people will perish apart from God, but know that narrow is the gate and few find it. Do, however, find solace in the promise of justice. The spirit can hold on and bear up under dire circumstances with hope.

”Then he left the crowd and went into the house. His disciples came to him and said, “Explain to us the parable of the weeds in the field.” He answered, “The one who sowed the good seed is the Son of Man. The field is the world, and the good seed stands for the people of the kingdom. The weeds are the people of the evil one, and the enemy who sows them is the devil. The harvest is the end of the age, and the harvesters are angels. “As the weeds are pulled up and burned in the fire, so it will be at the end of the age. The Son of Man will send out his angels, and they will weed out of his kingdom everything that causes sin and all who do evil. They will throw them into the blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. Then the righteous will shine like the sun in the kingdom of their Father. Whoever has ears, let them hear.” Matthew 13:36-43

–

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.