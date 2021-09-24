Revisiting The Golden Age Of Television

I have been watching a lot of vintage television lately. Having finished all seven seasons of the original “Fantasy Island,” the search was on for new entertainment fare.
I tried the reboot of FI, featuring Malcolm McDowell, but he lacked the panache of Ricardo Montalban as Mr. Roarke. So I switched to the program’s current iteration, with a Ms. Roarke in control of making people’s fantasies come true. It, though, missed the gravitas Montalban added to the role. That being said, I proceeded to greener pastures.
Next on my list was a Canadian crime procedural. TV in Canada is just like American television. Just more polite. Moving on…
…To the reboot of the Sherwood Schwartz’s retelling of a beloved favorite. “Rescue from Gilligan’s Island” took place fifteen years after the Castaways originally were marooned. Truth be told, the castaways aged about as well as the jokes on the program. The show was lacking Tina Louise, who played the original Ginger Grant, and the Laugh Track, which had the Pavlovian task of telling audiences when to chuckle, giggle and guffaw.
Stomaching as much as I could, I again hit the surf to see what was available on the boob tube. Faced with the prospect of trying to finish “Gentlemen Explorers” again, I gave a quick shudder and returned to the TV Guide.
Sure, there were a couple of current shows I could watch. I am a fan of both “Surreal Estate” and “A.B. Bio,” but I’ve already seen them several times over. Yeah, I know – it’s one of the irritations of having Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder. On the bright side, my memory is so bad I forget most of the episodes after I see them, allowing me to watch shows again for the first time, every time.
Digging back into the archives gives me a new appreciation for the cleverness of some of the early (at least early for me) programs from the dawn of the television.
Take “Star Trek” as an example. What show creator Gene Roddenberry once described as “Wagon Train to the stars” has become a moral and media behemoth through a series of TV shows and movies, tackling topical themes ranging from race to politics and everything in between, all while espousing an optimistic view for humanity.
These days, though, “Dystopian” has become to visual media what “Sustainable” is to the Carbon Footprint crowd. In other words, a jingoistic way of describing something without describing something, but making it still sound important.
Watch TV and play a drinking game out of how many times you hear the word “sustainable,” if you dare. By the end of an evening on any given television channel you’d be lucky not to die of alcohol toxicity.
Speaking of toxic things, I apologize. I had the best intentions of giving you a nice, light and fluffy column that harkened back to the way family television used to be, only to drag you screaming to the present with my cynicism. Please forgive me.
As a way to make it up to you, allow me to tell you a television joke. Normally I hate those trashy, fake, rigged reality TV shows…But I might watch the presidential debate tonight anyway.
Wakka wakka wakka. I’ll be here all week folks. Try the veal!