In Language, Simpler Might Not Always Mean Better

In the summer of 1939, just before the outbreak of war, the National Air Raid Precautions Animals Committee was formed in England. It drafted a notice – Advice to Animal Owners. The pamphlet said: “If at all possible, send or take your household animals into the country in advance of an emergency.” It concluded: “If you cannot place them in the care of neighbors, it really is kindest to have them destroyed.”

The advice was printed in almost every newspaper and announced on the BBC. “Animal charities, the PDSA, the RSPCA and vets were all opposed to the killing of pets and very concerned about people just dumping animals on their doorsteps at the start of the war,” “Many people contacted veterinarians after the outbreak of war to ask them to euthanize their pets – either because they were going off to war, they were bombed, or they could no longer afford to keep them during rationing.” The first bombing of London in September 1940 prompted more pet owners to rush to have their pets destroyed. As many as 750,000 British pets were killed in just one week! It was the lack of food, not bombs, that posed the biggest threat to wartime pets. There was no food ration for cats and dogs. “People were worried about the threat of bombing and food shortages, and felt it inappropriate to have the ‘luxury’ of a pet during wartime.” “The Royal Army Veterinary Corps and the RSPCA tried to stop this, particularly as dogs were needed for the war effort.” But many owners were able to make do. “Just four staff at Battersea, the home managed to feed and care for 145,000 dogs during the course of the war.” The Duchess of Hamilton – both wealthy and a cat lover – rushed from Scotland to London with her own statement to be broadcast on the BBC. “Homes in the country urgently required for those dogs and cats which must otherwise be left behind to starve to death or be shot.” Being a duchess, she had a bit of money and established an animal sanctuary. The “sanctuary” was a heated aerodrome in Ferne.

When Pearl Harbor was attacked, the U.S. Army established the War Dog Program also called the “K-9 Corps” or “Dogs for Defense” on March 13, 1942. The military even asked people to donate their dogs to be trained for guard and patrol duty. More than 11,000 dogs ended up serving with the Army and Marine Corps. They were trained to find the enemy, detect mines and boobytraps, alert troops in foxholes at night to approaching enemy and to carry messages, ammunition and medical supplies.

One particular dog, Chips, spent 3½ years in the Army. He “served in North Africa, Italy, France and elsewhere in Europe. He met President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and General Dwight D. Eisenhower (a future president). When Eisenhower tried to pet Chips, the dog nipped him, having been trained to respond only to his handler.” On July 10, 1943, “an Italian machine-gun crew had U.S. forces pinned down on a beach in Sicily. Chips broke from his handler and charged the enemy’s hut. A shot rang out. Moments later, a soldier appeared, with Chips at his throat. Three more soldiers followed, hands in the air. Chips had a scalp wound and burns to his mouth and left eye, but that didn’t stop him. Later that day his keen sense of smell detected 10 enemy soldiers, who also were captured.”

AlthoughWorld War II was the last war horses and mules had a significant part, they were still used in cavalry, as field artillery draft animals, and in supply trains. “The U.S. Coast Guard used about 3,000 horses in 1943 for beach patrol. They were looking for German submarines and boats.” Mules could carry anything-from weapons to medical supplies-and they “could travel places that no horse or vehicle could go. They were used in North Africa, the mountains of Italy and the jungles of Burma. Without mules, necessary supplies could not have reached the fighting men.”

An Ohio State-educated veterinarian, Dr. Sherman A. (Sherm) Glass, a champion swimmer on the Ohio State University swimming team, went to World War II as a Veterinary Corps Captain, ending up tending to the care and welfare of 100s, maybe 1,000s of horses and mules in the CBI (China-Burma-India) Theater. His sometimes hilarious, sometimes adventurous, sometimes romantic army life and experiences are told in his book, Who Stole My Mule?. In his book, Sherm frequently tells his readers how on clear nights, he would look up at his and Nell’s private twinkling star, sending messages of longing and love to one another via the star. A copy of his book is in the KYGMC Research Library, and may be seen and read there. The original typed text of the book was made by the MCM’s former librarian, Margaret Mary Kendall.

After the war, as many of you readers well know, Sherm, and his wife, Nell, moved to Maysville, where he opened up his Town and Country Veterinary Clinic on East Third St. Later the clinic moved to the new U S 68 hill where it remained for many years. Sherm’s son, Dr. Michael Glass, DVM, and others, joined the practice there.

Sherm was a knowledgeable and inveterate collector of Indian artifacts from Ohio and our area, and as a member of the Board of Trustees that reopened James Wormald’s early museum in the mid-1970s, he played a huge role, not only in supporting the Mason County Museum, as it was first known, but in creating the early era exhibit cases with numerous artifacts. The cases are on the left as one enters the main historical exhibit area in the Wormald Building. Sherm played the major role from his acquaintanceship with folks at Ohio State in helping the Trustees find the creators of the reestablished museum and artisans who built the two dioramas on the first floor of the Wormald Building.

The last remaining U.S. Cavalry regiment to serve was the 26th in 1942. “Its 250 horses and 48 mules sadly met their end when they were slaughtered to become food for the starving army.”

Dogs and horses may be the animals that come to mind when a person thinks of war, but many animal species were used in World War II. Finland used about 100,000 reindeer during the war for raiding patrols, supply transport and carrying wounded to hospitals. Allies used pack camels in North Africa. Carrier pigeons carried messages and “were sometimes the only available communication between different troops.” Spiders spun silk that was used for creating surveying instruments.

All different animals became mascots both official and unofficial. Many of the men in the Polish 22nd Artillery Supply Company had been prisoners in Russian labor camps after Poland was invaded by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union in September 1939. When the Russians joined the Allies (then mainly Britain and France) in 1941, the prisoners were freed and headed south to form a new Polish army. Some wound up in the Middle East. Most of the soldiers had little or no idea what had become of their families and homes in Poland. They had found a Syrian brown bear and named him Wojtek (pronounced VOY-tek). He traveled “through the Middle East with the troops for two years after being orphaned as a cub in Iran. He ate and slept with the men, wrestled with them, and enjoyed a refreshing cool-off in their showers if he could sneak in.” To them, Wojtek was like family. Having raised him from a cub, they were not about to abandon him in Egypt. To get him on a ship, “they officially enlisted him as “Private Wojtek.” Instead of army private’s pay, he got double rations — a good trade-off since he now weighed more than 250 pounds.” Wojtek did more than just amuse — and sometimes scare — people. “At the bloody Battle of Monte Cassino, he pitched in, carrying ammo crates and used shells from the front lines back to the supply area. His actions led his regiment to change its badge to an image of a bear carrying a large artillery shell.”

Many pets provided relief from the horrors of war, becoming sources of entertainment, pride and companionship. By learning about these animals, we are honoring their sacrifices and understanding their importance and role in the outcome of WWII.

