In Language, Simpler Might Not Always Mean Better

Robert Roe

The following came about because of a workplace disagreement. All it took was for one person to say a piece of equipment was fixed after repairing a bit of solder.

Yet he did not pronounce it as “sodder,” the way I had always heard it pronounced. He pronounced it “soul-der.” A bit of back-and-forth later, we went online, where I was proven correct (of course), but it tickled a memory in the back of my skull.

There was a time in American history that a President sought to simplify language in the United States. The Commander In Chief was Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt, the year was 1906, and the initiative was called “Simplified Spelling for the Use of Government Departments.” Mind you that it was apparently before the drive for cool acronyms, like “NASA.” Or “FUBAR.”

Teddy got the idea from industrialist Andrew Carnegie, who believed English would become Earth’s universal language if it were easier to read and write.

There was a Simplified Spelling Board (of which Samuel Clemens, aka Mark Twain, was a member) who selected three hundred words to make easier to read, and Roosevelt started using the new spellings in government documents, sure they would be greeted as a boon for word-weary language jockeys.

Carnegie and Roosevelt were hardly alone in their desire to make English easier to use. In 1768 Benjamin Franklin tried to introduce a phonetic system of spelling by dropping the letters C, J, Q, W, X, and Y from the alphabet, replacing them with six letters of his own making. But I digress.

Congress and the media were not amused. The New York Times summed up the temperature of the room when they printed, “President Roosevelt is the laughing stock of literary London,” adding that newspaper writers across the pond were simplifying his surname, referring to him as Rusvelt and Ruzvelt, while Carnegie was caricatured as Andru Karnegi and Karnege.

To be fair, a lot of the words on the Simplified Spelling Board list are in use today. Clue, draft, jail, labor, catalog and dispatch, to name a few.

Although a fanatic for proper spelling, and a maven of obscure words, even I sometimes think the English language can be overly complicated. After all, for communication to occur, all that is needed is a message, a sender of the message, the means by which the message is sent, and the receiver of the message.

Nowhere is it stated that the words had to be perfect. Be it diction, spelling or pronunciation, as long as the receiver of the message gets the message, there is communication.

Besides, simpler can sometimes be better. Let’s give it a go:

Wile I hav addrest why some peeple becum vext at the thot of riting in a diferent fashun, ther wil nevr be ful agremint on a rite way or rong way to speek.

Upon reading this, My Bride looked at me and said, “Isn’t that called ‘texting?’” Yes. Yes it is. So, never mind.

Now, if I and my co-workers can solve the “App-uh-LAY-shuh” versus “App-uh-LATCH-uh” battle…

