I Cannot Believe It Has Been 20 Years Since 9/11

Robert Roe

The moon landing, Watergate, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the space shuttle Challenger explosion, the COVID-19 pandemic…it is amazing how many milestones in human history one will experience in a lifetime. Like today.

The events of September 11, 2001 were surreal for those of us who watched helplessly via TV the horrors of terrorism others were experiencing in real time. I cannot imagine how it felt for the people in the air and on the ground.

Does the phrase “Let’s Roll” ring a bell? It was the last thing Todd Beamer, a 32-year-old software account manager, said via phone before he and a group of heroes stormed the cockpit of United Airlines Flight 93 in an effort to retake control of the plane.

Sadly, the airplane crashed in a field southeast of Pittsburgh, killing all 44 people on board. But the passenger’s efforts were not in vain. If the hijackers had succeeded, they would have reached their target: the U.S. Capitol Building.

Amidst the rubble of the Twin Towers, President George W. Bush told an assembly of first responders, “I can hear you! I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you! And the people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!” And we’ve been fighting the War on Terror ever since.

We have seen lifestyle changes that at first seemed onerous (but necessary), especially at our nation’s airports. But most people have become used to what became “the new normal” two decades ago.

For the first few years after 9/11, I would spend the anniversary watching every news show I could, reliving the horror of the day. I never wanted to forget the feelings I felt as I watched the events unfold.

Then, one day, I stopped. I don’t know why, really. Perhaps the passage of time made the memories seem less real. Each year, I still observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. in honor of the victims, but somehow the event has seemed to fade into history, a feeling I guess happens as we, and life, go on.

Stories will say that 2,996 people died on that day. But that includes the nineteen animals who committed the atrocity, so I prefer saying 2,977. That doesn’t take into account the scores of first responders who have passed in the time since due to health issues associated with being in the toxic conditions caused by the carnage.

It wasn’t just America’s tragedy. It was the world’s. People from 78 countries lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. That day, we all became New Yorkers. Personally, I bought all of the American flag pins and banners and FDNY hats I could scrounge. Anything to let people know 9/11 wasn’t being forgotten.

I plan on spending today glued to the television, watching and reliving the dread and sorrow I felt 20 years ago. I think it is up to us all to keep the memories fresh in our minds and hearts, so an event like September 11, 2001 never happens again.

