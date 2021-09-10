Is Biden Battling Bats In The Belfry?

September 10, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Robert Roe

Is President Joe Biden losing it? The Mainstream Media is asking for a “friend.”

According to an article posted by the Washington Examiner online this week, some Biden White House staffers are basically white-knuckling their way through the President’s public appearances. The paper cites a Politico report that discloses Biden administration official’s anxiety whenever Joe takes questions from the media.

A couple of examples for their disquiet included the time Biden called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer “Jennifer” and when he said during a briefing about the damage incurred from Hurricane Ida that tornadoes are now called something else.

There has even been a resurrection of 25th Amendment talk, with words like “incoherent” and “cognitive abilities” being bandied about from groups ranging from The Des Moine Register to Psychology Today, with everyone playing armchair therapist to the 46th President of the United States. Okay, Psychology Today might be playing themselves, but you know what I mean.

It isn’t like this freak out is anything new. Pundits made their salaries off calling President Donald Trump bug-nutty for the last four years.

Regardless of detractor’s best efforts, though, Trump remained in office for the duration of his Presidency while also getting free rent inside the heads of liberals across the globe. If I were a betting man, I would say the same thing will be said of Biden.

Before Joe even took the Oath of Office there was furtive chatter about how long it would take before Vice President Kamala Harris would be in the driver’s seat.

The curious thing about this, the latest hyperventilation from a nation of the perpetually offended, is that some of the concern comes from his own party.

Being a master of elocution is extremely advantageous for anyone wanting the title of the most powerful man in the world. Yet I would think competence at the job would be a trifle more important.

For example, I was no fan of President Jimmy Carter by any stretch of the imagination and, while I thought him weak on national defense, there wasn’t a doubt in my mind he was mentally capable.

Sadly, perception is the currency of the realm in Washington D.C., and any sign of weakness is pounced upon by jackals, in this case the American electorate, a 24-hour news cycle, and a social media monster more voracious than Audrey II in “Little Shop of Horrors.”

It used to be once the Oath of Office was administered, the person at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue became the President of all Americans, not just the side of the winning party. Sadly, we passed cohesiveness in the rearview mirror miles ago, thanks to a population who clutches onto identity politics as tightly as I do my pathetic dreams of having hair again some day.

Is Joe Biden losing it? I don’t think so. I sincerely hope not. There is enough crazy in the world right now without adding to the roster.

Especially this weekend, the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks on the U.S., it would be nice to see Americans become one nation again…if only for a little while.

Trending Recipes