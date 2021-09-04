Stupid Is As Stupid Does

September 4, 2021
Robert Roe

I was scanning the web the other day when a headline grabbed my eye. It was a 2017 article from the Business Insider UK titled, “5 habits of stupid people that smart people don’t have.” The premise being, well, the headline says it all.

Here is a sample: “…Intelligence is very important. Especially in a professional context, a smart and agile mind can be your best asset. But people who are less smart often have habits that out them as stupid and can also be quite catastrophic in a number of circumstances.” There. The condescension bar has been set. Watch as the writers try to go for the gold.

The column cites “experts” who distill stupidity into these personality traits: they blame others for their own mistakes, always have to be right, react to conflicts with anger and aggression, ignore the needs and feelings of other people, and think they are better than everyone else.

Those are the attributes that supposedly separate the Learned from the Luddites. Their panel of experts included an author and the results of a handful of college studies, using such scientific claims that stupid people “can’t be the sharpest tool in the shed,” “don’t take responsibility for their mistakes,” and “will not notice if the other person happens to be more intelligent and competent.”

In other words, stupid people are too stupid to realize they are stupid. And I have some thoughts about that. Will they be stupid, as well? You be the judge.

I would never presume to, whether using statistics or a Ouija board, take a person’s measure and tell them they are intellectually inferior to anyone else. I believe everybody has a skill or talent that makes them special. Speaking for myself, I do not have the ability to do a lot of things yet have a meager talent that I believe has found a niche where it can be used to its best effect.

Everybody is knowledgeable about something. But if you put, say, a computer programmer among a group of theoretical physicists, the programmer might seem to be intellectually lacking, having no common frame of reference with which to join in the conversation. I frequently have this problem at work, where my science fiction fandom doesn’t quite mesh with the rest of my co-worker’s love of sports. The stony stares I receive when I bring up the show “Surreal Estate” is proof.

Aside from meaning we have a difference of opinion on what constitutes entertainment, it shows nothing about our intellect or lack thereof. And it probably shows an inferiority complex on the part of the people conducting the study, using others’ perceived ignorance to bolster their own feelings of self-worth.

Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you are stupid. Fictional person though he be, Forrest Gump should be a role model for an individual making the most of who they are. And as for anyone else who tries to pass judgment on your brain power? As Forrest’s mother liked to say, “Stupid is as stupid does.”

