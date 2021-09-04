Stupid Is As Stupid Does

Sometimes after a long day, you need to treat yourself. And, what better way to treat yourself, than dessert? And, some days you just need a piece of pie.

Custard pie is a refreshing dessert for hot days or just long days. This pie is simply delicious. And even better, it’s easy to make ahead. Despite the changes the last year has had for us all, I know many of us feel like we are busier than ever. Labor Day weekend is approaching and I am welcoming it with open arms. This is one of my favorite holidays for slowing down and eating good food.

Regardless of your plans for the weekend, today’s recipe is something you can make for sharing, or simply enjoying at home. The custard will knock your socks off. It’s one of my favorite family traditions. I’ve enjoyed today’s recipe with family across the globe in Italy in addition to relatives in Colorado, California, and New York.

Don’t let the word pie intimidate you. Not so into making your own pie dough? It’s ok. There’s no pie shaming here. We’ve all been in a hurry and had to cut a few corners. Just make sure you get a deep-dish pie dough or a rolled pie dough that can be molded against a pie plate. I recommend toasting the pie dough for a few minutes before putting the filling in it for a more finished bite. Just prick the dough with a fork after it’s in the pie pan. This will allow any air to escape the pie and not fill your crust with bubbles.

There’s a reason custard pie is a timeless classic. Today I have included a few ways to sass it up or keep it a little more traditional.

Good luck and enjoy!

Butter Crust

2 1/2 cups (12 1/2 ounces) all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 sticks (8 ounces) unsalted butter, cubed and very cold

1/2 cup very cold water, plus more as needed

To Make by Hand:

1. Whisk together the flour, sugar, and salt in a large mixing bowl.

2. Add the cubed butter to the flour mixture, and cut it using a pastry cutter (rubbing it in with your fingertips also works in a pinch). Keep working the butter into the dough until the largest pieces of butter are in between the diameter of a dime and a nickel.

3. Scrape off any residual butter-flour mixture from the pastry cutter, and drizzle in the water.

Gently work the water into the dough with a rubber spatula or a wooden spoon until it becomes a shaggy

but relatively cohesive mass. Give the dough a few kneads with your hands (fewer than 10) so that it

forms a rough ball.

4. Divide the dough ball into two, and flatten each half into a rough disk. Wrap each disk in plastic

wrap, and chill for at minimum one hour (this allows the water to fully hydrate the dough, making for a

more cohesive product that’s easier to roll out).

To Make in a Food Processor:

1. In the bowl of a food processor, combine flour, sugar, and salt; pulse to combine. Add butter, and

pulse until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs with some larger pieces remaining, about 10 seconds.

2. With the machine running, add about half the water through the feed tube in a slow, steady

stream; stop when the dough holds together without turning wet or sticky. Do not process more than 30

seconds. Test by squeezing a small amount of dough together; if it is still too crumbly, then add a bit more

water, one tablespoon at a time.

3. Divide the dough ball into two, and flatten each half into a rough disk. Wrap each disk in plastic

wrap, and chill for at minimum one hour (this allows the water to fully hydrate the dough, making for a

more cohesive product that’s easier to roll out).

Country Custard Filling:

2 cups heavy cream, or modified with parts milk, half and half or whatever mix you have on hand.

4 eggs

2 ½ tbsp cornstarch

½ cup sugar

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp vanilla extract or beans from one vanilla bean

Zest of one lemon

Whisk together cream and eggs. In a saucepan mix together sugar and cornstarch. Turn the burner on low heat and slowly whisk in milk and egg mix. Don’t stop whisking even for a second, it will burn very quickly. Turn heat up to medium heat. Add butter, vanilla bean, and lemon zest. Continue to mix. You can gauge the heat and level your filling is completed by how melted the butter is. Continue mixing until the mix begins to thicken. Immediately turn the burner off but keep stirring. Taste. Add more vanilla or zest if you prefer.

Once the mix is thickened, remove crust from the freezer and pour filling into the crust. Let the tart cool slightly. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator. Allow at least four hours for cooling, or leave overnight.

Babz Bourbon Sauce

Babz Bourbon Sauce Suggestions:

-Smothered over ice cream

-A dip for sliced apples, pretzels, or cookies.

-Layered over cheesecake with fruit.

-Add 1 tsp vanilla to sweeten sauce.

-Add 1 tsp salt for a salty sweet effect.

-Bourbon doesn’t have to be top shelf.

Recipe:

3 cups brown sugar, packed

1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream

1 shot bourbon

Mix all ingredients in a saucepan, over medium heat, with a wooden spoon. Do not leave ingredients for long because they will boil over a pan. Mix until ingredients have all dissolved and begun to slightly boil. Immediately remove from heat. Allow to cool for one minute (ingredients will thicken slightly). Pour over dessert or place in a refrigerator container and store.

Whipped Cream

1 container of heavy whipping cream, (Cream doubles in volume when beaten.)

Using a mixer, or a water bottle (clear so you may see inside), hand beater, or even hand mixer, whip at medium speed. If the bowl you are using is chilled, it will beat faster and more easily. Beat just until soft stiff peaks form. Don’t look away for long because it will quickly whip. When that happens, the cream will curdle and turn to butter. If it’s really hot outside, chill the beater you are using.

Sweetened Whipped Cream

For each cup of whipped cream, add one to two tablespoons of sugar, and one teaspoon vanilla extract. I also enjoy almond extract, bourbon, and dry sherry. A little goes a long way, so start with ¼ a teaspoon of those sweets. Follow the above instructions for whipped cream.

Berry

Beat cream as listed above until soft peaks form. Fold in drained and crushed fresh berries. If they aren’t overly watery, the process will be easier. Remember folding in is a gentle step, not aggressive and forced. Best choices for berries include strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries.

Chocolate

Mix two tablespoons sugar and two tablespoons cocoa in a bowl (or use instant cocoa mix, 2 tablespoons). Add one cup of heavy whipping cream. Mixing at low speed, beat just until soft peaks begin to form.

Rosettes

Beat heavy whipping cream (or any of the versions listed in today’s article with the exception of berry), just until stiff peaks form; spoon into pastry bag with decorative tip. Force cream through the tip onto cake or dessert.

Coffee

Place 2 teaspoons of instant coffee powder and two tablespoons of sugar in a small bowl. Add one cup of heavy whipping cream. Mix at medium speed, beat until soft peaks form.

The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com).