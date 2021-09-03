Can’t We All Just Get Along?

September 3, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Robert Roe

Reverend C. Wayne Barnett and I used to argue like we were related. The topic was usually Politics. We had opposing views, would you believe it? And we would go round and round.

A Preacher and a Broadcaster going back and forth, you can imagine there was no space to get a word in edgewise. We never changed each other’s minds, and once we had run out of breath from expelling all of that hot air, we’d go our separate ways, as friendly as when we started our boisterous conversation.

I miss that. I always enjoy verbal sparring, especially with someone who is just as passionate about a subject as I am. Where have all of the sensible people gone?

Better yet, are there any folks left who are capable of having their minds changed on a topic when faced with an opposing but convincing argument? I have altered my perspective on small stances as well as some pretty substantial ones in my life. I am starting to have my doubts if there are others left who are so inclined.

I used to listen to a lot of conservative talk radio programs and podcasts, and the hosts definitely had strong opinions about liberals. Recently, I found a liberal podcast I enjoy and, to my surprise, the left-wing pundits make the same accusations about the right as the right does the left.

Both sides even use the same phrases in crafting their talking points, claiming to be the Adults in the Room, and so on. It seems over the last several years that our political factions have become homogenized to the point of one being indistinguishable from the other.

I hear rumblings online from people who are ready to Go Galt. The phrase is from Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged,” defined by the Urban Dictionary as a point “where the society’s creative leaders (inventors, artists, captains of industry) go on ‘strike’ to “stop the motor of the world” and lead to the collapse of the collectivist society portrayed in the novel. ‘Going Galt’, then, refers to taking your (economic) ball and going home.”

Though people have accused me of being a “right wing nut,” I prefer to think I am more of a Libertarian. In my opinion, Big “G” Government should be involved in National Defense and Infrastructure. Leave everyone and everything else alone. And if they can’t do that, at least take the advice of Spiderman’s Uncle Ben. It’s called the Peter Parker principle: “With great power comes great responsibility.” Perhaps our national leaders should read more comic books and listen less to pollsters.

I know I’ve shared this story with you before, and I do not tell it well, but you’ll get the gist, and I think it bears repeating. A scientist was giving a presentation to his fellow academics, and at the end of the lecture held a question and answer session. An elderly man in the front row got up and told the scientist, “Your theory has disproved a hypothesis I have worked on the past fifteen years. Thank you for advancing the pursuit of knowledge.”

I just wonder if we as a species will ever get to the point where we can all work for the common good, congratulate other’s achievements and, when appropriate, change our minds when called for.

Trending Recipes