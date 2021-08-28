Mother Of The Son Of Snowmageddon (Part II)

Robert Roe

Oscar Wilde is quoted as having said, “Conversation about the weather is the last refuge of the unimaginative.” “Climate is what we expect, weather is what we get” has been attributed to Mark Twain.

I do not know which category this falls into, but as we soak up the sun and melt into puddles courtesy of this week’s hot streak, leave it to the Farmers’ Almanac to remind us that the White Death is right around the corner.

According to the venerable publication, winter is going to be nasty for those of us who live in the Ohio Valley, with snow and cold temperatures leading us into 2022.

Originally, I was going to tell you about the University of Michigan study that claims eating a hot dog shaves 36 minutes off a human life. However, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest winner Joey Chestnut says he is not worried. Anyway, as soon as I saw the weather forecast for four months away, I figured I had better get ahead of this fast-breaking story and bring you the scoop.

I am usually skeptical about weather forecasts as a rule, having always contended that meteorologists are just liars who did not make the step into politics (I kid! I kid!). Seriously, though, forecasters have enough trouble prognosticating tomorrow’s forecast. Do you think they can accurately predict next year’s weather?

Personally, I think if a Ouija Board and a Magic 8-Ball had a child, it would be the Old Farmers’ Almanac. I mean, I know the tome has been in publication since 1792, but its age apparently did not come with meteorological wisdom.

Arguably, if someone performed any other job with such a track record, they would be unemployed. Or pitching for the Cincinnati Reds.

Former Maysville Community College Professor Dr. John Harold Crockett once sold what I consider the most reliable meteorological instrument on the market: the Weather Rock. Set the Magic Weather Rock outside. If it got wet, it was raining. If it was white, the forecast was snow. And if you couldn’t see it, there was a 100 percent chance of heavy fog.

It has always been said that if you don’t like Ohio Valley weather, just wait a few minutes. Our weather is more fickle than fame. Or a Cincinnati Bengals fan.

But, that is just my opinion. Like Bob Hope once said, “I don’t trust any air I can’t see.” If peeking down the winter rabbit hole is too much for you right now, we can discuss Meade County, Kentucky’s current drama. It appears a group of high school students are attending school acting like and dressing as cats. Hissing and scratching included.

While you ponder that, I will leave you with one last quote, this from Ruchir Sharma. He is referring to economics, but I think it can apply to weather forecasting just as easy: “The old rule of forecasting was to make as many forecasts as possible and publicize the ones you got right. The new rule is to forecast so far in the future, no one will know you got it wrong.”

