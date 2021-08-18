Babz Bites: Tomato Basil Soup

Sometimes the simplest things can bring you joy. Just because they are simple, doesn’t mean that the simplest things are not without complications.
This week, I had a friend stop by who had been watching her parents garden for the last few days while they were out of town. I still don’t know the size of the terrain, but its big enough to drive through it with a little 4×4. The farming space is too large to walk and pick through, but that’s what the truck bed is for. They hadn’t stopped since the tomatoes had come on two weeks ago. Canning tomatoes and picking filled the days into a blur.
Late afternoon, my friend rolled into my driveway and asked if I wanted any of the homegrown goodies. She was driving around offering free veggies to anyone who might want them. Her entire backseat and passenger side was filled with tomatoes, corn, squash and zucchini. My friend had been in the garden for hours and her parents were overwhelmed with the quantity. The quality was vibrant and radiating. It was obvious a lot of love, labor, and thought had been put into these simply stunning fruit and vegetables.
When my friend stopped by a few hours later, her car finally had been cleaned out. We chatted for a while about things her family was cooking or canning with the summer stash. They hadn’t been doing a lot of cooking.
There was still an abundance of tomatoes, and the thought crossed my mind: “Why not make some tomato soup?”
If you don’t use them you lose them, had been the subject of our conversation. Especially these sensitive-skinned ruby gems. And when you come in from picking all day, you don’t feel like cooking much or making much of a mess.
Today I have included my favorite recipe for tomato soup. It’s conventionally unconventional. It doesn’t take a lot of work or ingredients. It is even easy to reheat if you have some left.
Good luck and enjoy!
Tomato Basil Soup
* (vegetarian & gluten-free)
4 tablespoons real butter
2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1 large onion, finely chopped
10-12 tomatoes or two (14 ounce) cans whole peeled tomatoes
6 cloves minced garlic
1 cup heavy cream
salt (coarse) and pepper (freshly ground) to taste
1 can tomato paste
½ cup fresh basil leaves (More or less if you prefer.)
Melt butter in a medium stockpot (medium to low heat). Add onion and garlic and stir with a wooden spoon. Be careful to continue to stir or ingredients will stick. Continue until ingredients are soft and translucent (4-7 minutes).
In a separate roasting pan, add extra-virgin olive oil. Spread around the pan, add more if you need to. Add tomatoes and basil. Roast whole tomatoes and basil for 30-45 minutes at 350 degrees. Add their juices and all. Season with salt and pepper. When tomatoes have caramelized, you will know they are finished.
Meanwhile, season butter with salt and pepper. Add one cup of water. Bring to a boil and add tomatoes. Allow to simmer for about 5-10 minutes.
Using a food processor or blender, thoroughly puree mix. If you prefer the chunks of tomato don’t puree quite as thoroughly. The tomatoes tend to fall apart on their own in the soup, so if you don’t have time to puree, it’s ok. Sometimes this helps eliminate a bigger mess, or quicker finish time. But either way is delicious.
Either after pureeing, or continuing after the simmer, put the pot on low heat. Whisk in tomato paste. Allow to simmer for about five minutes. Add cream and allow to simmer for about five more minutes. Last, taste the mix and season with salt and pepper however you see fit. Different tomatoes need different levels of salt and pepper.
When ready to eat, I love to add a little bit of fresh basil in my soup or sometimes a scoop of cheese or bacon. Soup may be refrigerated in an airtight container or served immediately.
The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from the beautiful tomatoes of the Ohio River Valley.