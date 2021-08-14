Nothing Is Sacred Anymore

When most DAR members imagine their ancestral patriot fighting for freedom and the birth of a new nation, they most certainly conjure images of a male soldier with a musket wearing tattered clothes a la George Washington at Valley Forge, not a middle-aged female in a house in Quaker Meadows, North Carolina. However, my patriot, Margaret O’Neal McDowell, is one of the few women awarded this designation by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Under service description, it intriguingly states she suffered depredations by the enemy.

My grandfather’s sister’s application for DAR membership clearly shows the name Joseph McDowell crossed out and replaced with that of Margaret O’Neal McDowell. After reading about Joseph, he seems like a perfectly respectable patriot. Joseph, often referred to as “Quaker Meadows Joe” in order to distinguish him from his cousin, Joseph “Pleasant Gardens” McDowell, was the son of Joseph and Margaret O’Neal McDowell. Both he and his older brother, Charles, served in the same North Carolina Regiment. They took part in the campaign against the Cherokee in 1776 under General Griffith Rutherford. They also concocted a plan for the North Carolina Militia and the Overmountain Men to engage British Colonel Patrick Ferguson. The Battle of Kings Mountain took place on October 7, 1780. Charles had been called away to serve General Horatio Gates, so it was while under the direction of Joseph that the North Carolina Militia, and the Overmountain Men commanded by Colonel Isaac Shelby, halted the British bayonet charge down the mountain. All of Colonel Ferguson’s Loyalist forces were killed, wounded, or captured. Kings Mountain was one of the few American victories to this point in the Revolution and helped inspire confidence in the American war effort. Joseph McDowell also fought at Ramsour Mills, Musgrove’s Mill, and the Battle of Cowpens. After the war, he continued to serve his fledgling country in the North Carolina Legislature, the Constitutional Conventions, and the 5th United States Congress.

While Joseph was preparing to fight at Kings Mountain, his mother, Margaret, was engaged in a battle of her own. Some of Colonel Ferguson’s men ransacked the family home at Quaker Meadows. They also took clothing belonging to Charles and Joseph. The soldiers threatened to kill Charles when he was captured and to make Joseph suffer the additional humiliation of begging for his life before being killed, too. While most women would have been intimidated, and rightfully so, by such dire threats against their sons, Margaret O’Neil McDowell was anything but. She countered their threats with a warning of her own. She told them to be careful lest they be the ones begging for their own lives. Of course, this remark proved to be prophetic, as the American forces were ultimately victorious over the British. It was this courageous response to the Tories’ threats that earned Margaret the designation of patriot by the Daughters of the American Revolution, a rarity for a female.

I don’t know a lot more about Margaret O’Neil McDowell, but what I do know might provide some insight into her spirited character. Margaret was born in 1723 in Tyron, Antrim, Ireland. The O’Neils were the proud descendants of the ancient Irish Kings. One of her ancestors, Con O’Neal, was imprisoned for rebellion. The King confiscated his holdings at Down and Antrim. His freedom cost him two-thirds of his estate. Two Scots, Hugh Montgomery and James Hamilton, took control of this property and colonized it. It became known as the Ulster Plantation and it was from this part of Ireland that the Scotch-Irish originated.

Margaret married Joseph McDowell Sr., who was of Scottish descent in 1739 in Ulster Ireland. Margaret’s brothers were much offended by the union for two reasons. One, Joseph McDowell was a Presbyterian and the O’Neils were staunch Catholics. And secondly, McDowell was a weaver by trade and the O’Neils considered him to be beneath their social position as landed gentry. Due to the displeasure over the union, the couple was forced to flee to America. In The MacDowalls by Fergus D.H. MacDowall and William L. MacDougall, Margaret is described as “striking, intelligent, articulate, and with a tendency to speak her mind born of a deep-rooted hatred of the English.”

Margaret O’Neil McDowell must surely have known her marriage to a protestant tradesman would have been less than popular with her Catholic, land-owning family. Yet, she married anyway, even at the cost of having to leave her homeland. These actions help us to glimpse the character of a woman who had the courage of her convictions and who was unafraid to stand up for her beliefs. Perhaps our knowledge of her ancestor Con O’Neal’s imprisonment by the King and the confiscation of his land, helps us to understand her strong dislike for the British. This dislike, in combination with her willingness to fearlessly support a stance that she believed in, no matter what the repercussions, help us to understand how she reacted to the British threats aimed at her sons not with tears and trembling, but with a menacing warning of her own. The feisty courage of Margaret O’Neal McDowell and other women like her played an integral part in the development of our fledgling country.

