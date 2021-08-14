Nothing Is Sacred Anymore

There are evil people in the world. And you can find them on the (apparently) facetiously named Learning Channel. Believe it or not, the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is less than a month away. And TLC is commemorating the date by having Theresa Caputo, the Long Island Medium, tastefully channeling the victims of the tragedy for grieving families left behind.
I saw this on The Wrap Thursday, and immediately put aside today’s column on The Monty Hall problem. That is the only semi-humorous comment I’ll make, because this is not funny. On the anniversary of almost 3,000 people dying in airplane attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and D.C., a cable channel is airing a “performance artist” alleging to be psychic contacting the families of those lost in the worst terrorist attack on US soil.
I am not going to tell you when it will air, because I trust you, Gentle Readers, have a soul. Something obviously lacking in the production team of this abomination.
The purported goal of this farce is “to deliver messages of healing and heroism from the spirits of their loved ones.” Caputo’s victims include the daughter of a flight attendant who let the world know there were terrorists aboard her flight, a woman who lost her dad because he was chaperoning a student on the flight that crashed into the Pentagon, and two daughters of a woman killed while working for the military inside of the Pentagon.
As sad as it sounds, given the divisiveness currently ripping our country apart, it is a good sign that the whole ridiculous exercise has sparked outrage from people of both political ideologies.
I was a child during the Vietnam war, a Kentucky Army National Guard soldier during Operation Desert Storm (on call but never deployed), and a helpless spectator during the September 11th attacks. I was at work when my brother Chris called and told me to turn on CNN. I did, just in time to see the second plane crash into the World Trade Center.
The rest of my work day was spent glued to CNN, hungry for more information. Sadly, it came in the form of an additional attack on the Pentagon and a failed airplane attack that heroic plane passengers were able to thwart. After work, I went home, turned on the news, and cried.
It’s bad enough that the families of victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks have had to relive what for most, if not all, was the most tragic and horrific day of their lives being reported, replayed, and dissected by the media for two decades. To have a performance artist muddy the waters of survivor’s recollections of their loved one’s lives with imaginary memories is beyond the pale.
It doesn’t take a psychic to predict what the response to this cynical and heartless program will be. To paraphrase President Franklin Delano Roosevelt after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, TLC’s “Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11,” is a program that will live in infamy.