A Mental Health Issue Of Olympic Proportions

July 31, 2021
Robert Roe

Just in case you decided to take a vacation under a rock for the last few days, Olympic Gymnastic superstar and arguably the best gymnast to have ever lived Simone Biles bowed out of what was sure to be another gold medal fest at the Tokyo Olympics going on now in…where else? Tokyo.

Biles stunned the sports world this week when she decided to withdraw from competition on Tuesday, citing a need to focus on her mental health.

As is usual in our current societal climate, some people’s mouths took off before their brains got into gear. Texas Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz had to walk back comments calling Biles a “selfish, childish national embarrassment.” UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping tweeted that Biles was a “quitter” and that her decision was “not the lesson we teach our children.”

And yet there are still those who wonder why folks suffering from behavioral health issues are hesitant to come forward for treatment. It is amazing how the viewpoints of the ignorant are still allowed to get a national platform. Sure, everyone has the freedom of speech. But that does not mean I have to listen to it.

Simone’s supporters were quick to rise to her defense, including her sponsors, fellow athletes, and fans. Later in the week Biles explained what she experienced was a case of the “twisties.” Simply put, it was a gymnastic version of the “yips.” Except with the twisties, it’s not a two-foot putt or a two-run double that is at stake. An athlete can get disoriented mid-air, which could result in devastating injury.

What is it going to take for the general population of this world to acknowledge, let alone sympathize, with people who are going through behavioral health issues?

It’s bad enough facing ridicule for your desperate attempts to mask mental difficulty from family, friends and co-workers. It makes each job a double shift. Try to juggle your work and your mental health problem and be both proficient and sane.

I cannot imagine what it is like for athletes like Biles, a 24-year-old woman who is being put under the microscope every performance. Celebrities Barbra Streisand and Donny Osmond are part of the handful of stars who have admitted they had been diagnosed with a social anxiety disorder. Others on that list include President Abraham Lincoln, artist Vincent Van Gogh and Beach Boy Brian Wilson.

Comedian Howie Mandel famously went public with his diagnosis of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder in 2009. His obsession happens to be germs. I mean, I just wrote last week of my own struggles with OCD.

It is time for the stigmatization of Behavioral Health Issues to end. Not everyone has the national scrutiny nor the massive support system of a Simone Biles, but her fight could be your fight. All it requires is taking the first step by admitting you have a problem and need help.

Draw inspiration from Simone Bile’s athletic prowess, as well as strength and hope from her brave admission that even superstars are human.

There are so many avenues available to people of all ages to get the aid needed to regain control. It is not easy, and it does not happen overnight. But with the right support system, living a better life is possible.

