A Review: Some Ungentlemanly Thoughts On “Gentlemen Explorers”

Movie satire group Rifftrax, the offspring of “Mystery Science Theatre 3000,” has a saying: “Some movies have it coming.” So, in honor of hosts Mike Nelson, Bill Corbett, and Kevin Murphy, I would like to submit a cinematic abomination for your approval. No, not “Gone with the Wind.” Its flaws stand on their own. I refer to the 2013 classic, “Gentlemen Explorers.”

I’ll let the IMDb summary set up the premise: “The first live action Steampunk film of its kind (editor’s note: if you don’t count “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen,” “The Wild Wild West” and countless other films) Gentlemen Explorers is set in 1893. Marcus O’Riley and his partner The Magician are freelance explorers who specialize in the retrieval of folklore objects and are forced by a secret government agency to retrieve a powerful object from one of the Grimm’s Brother’s fairy tales, the Infinity Pistol. In order to find the Pistol, the two explorers must partner with a gorgeous Mexican artifact agent in order to find it before the warmongering Prussian’s do.”

There you have the premise. The rest is a test of will. Can you, Gentle Viewer, survive the 1 hour 31 minutes required to endure this cinematic crapulence? I gave it a go, so you wouldn’t have to.

Truth be told, I have not yet finished it. Over the past several months I have endured this film in five-to-ten-minute increments, viewing the amount of movie malignancy my internal fortitude would allow. As of now, I am about halfway through.

Let me share my impressions so far. You know a film is bad when you pray for a commercial break so you can see something with production value. I have heard better accents in a Kevin Costner movie. To paraphrase Dr. Seuss, the movie has all the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile.

And…back to the movie. The Explorer called The Magician is the Casanova of the pair, while Marcus is the intellectual. Which leaves Curly Joe out in the cold, but what is one to do?

It might seem unfair to hurl insults at a poor, innocent movie. People put their time, hearts, and souls, not to mention money, into a production to fulfill their dream. The fact that it turned out to be a cinematic dumpster fire should not make a difference. Yet to turn that idea into physical form and inflict it on fellow humans, that action almost rises to the level of the criminal.

Months into this battle, I keep watching “Gentlemen Explorers” second by second, minute by minute (I cannot say hour by hour because it is only 91 minutes long, though it feels longer) out of spite. I mean, what other explanation is there? It is certainly not because I enjoy it.

To summarize, the movie wasn’t produced – it was perpetrated. I will continue to forge ahead in my viewing. Step by step, inch by inch, until I arrive at the credits. But face it, “Gentlemen Explorers” is not a credit to anyone.

