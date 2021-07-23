OCD Is Getting The Best Of Me

Imagine you’re the subject of a college psychological experiment. In front of you there are three egg timers. You are invited to take as many timers as you want or need. Do you take one? Probably. Two? Could be. Or perhaps all three. But, why? If you chose the latter, you might have OCD, or Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

I only mention it because I am so afflicted. In the presented case, I would not only take all three egg timers (the extras for backup), but also inquire if there were more for purchase. And insist they all came in their original packaging.

I bring it up in reference to a current situation that is occupying my mind. Anyone who frequently haunts my missives knows I build model kits for relaxation. Not cars, mind you. Classic horror and science fiction kits. Vincent Price, Peter Lorre and Lon Chaney figure sculpts, for example. I’d like to think I do it well, but that is for others to decide.

When I first began constructing kits I would either leave them in their natural base color (usually battleship gray) or ask my cousin Ernie Roe to paint them for me. My OCD would not let me believe I could do such projects on my own.

The thinking was that I always expected to fail at my attempt to make the kit aesthetically pleasing. So, a spare kit unspoiled by my amateurish attempts at artwork survived. For what reason, I still cannot say. Remember, an Obsessive Disorder is not always rational. It is all about creating an equilibrium in the order of your day-to-day life.

Years later I gathered up the courage to make mistakes on the path to doing my own work. I found it rewarding and preferable, knowing the pieces came from my own hand. I still buy in multiples, though. You never know when you might need a spare.

I feel comfortable sharing this with you because I know I am not alone. If your compulsion for using random tics, quirks and idiosyncrasies to create a perceived emotional calm has reached the point where it adversely interferes with your day, it is time to take action.

My personal physician, Dr. Phillip Yunker, set me straight a long time ago. He posited that if I broke my arm, I would get a splint and cast without question. Therefore, if I had a behavioral problem due to a chemical imbalance, why treat it any different?

So, I do. And it helps. My Obsessive-Compulsive disorder still acts out from time to time. Fortunately, it has refined its focus to things not affecting my daily interactions and work. And I can usually talk myself out of them with a few mantras I have learned along the way.

Hopefully one day I will completely rid myself of my compulsions. And when it happens, I am going to have the most bizarre yard sale this area has ever seen. If you would like a pair or ten of Coronavirus masks (not the N-95 model – the lower grade stuff), you’ll be in luck.

