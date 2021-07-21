Babz Bites: Using Leftovers, Chicken Satay with Peanut Dipping Sauce

The changing of the seasons affects everyone in different ways. But, temperature outside always alters our taste buds. Warmer temperatures call for a different level of simplicity and taste.
This week has had my taste buds in a scramble. Not only have I found myself craving odd flavors and foods, but also hungry for items beyond my refrigerator. Leftovers and condiment bottles seemed to have taken over the shelves of my fridge. With so many choices, I am left wondering not only what I was craving but what the heck could I come up with for dinner?
My absolute favorite dishes are those we create using random items we already have. Not only are these dishes simple and easy to prepare in a pinch, but they are also right in my budget. You will notice a lot of familiar ingredients in today’s recipes, and around only four ingredients in each. Deliciousness doesn’t have to be difficult or overwhelming, and certainly not expensive.
It’s easy to look into a full freezer, fridge, or cabinet and sometimes feel like you have nothing to eat. Especially after all of the random food purchases and stocking the last year has included. My food storage spots are ready for some recirculating. It’s time to use what we have in order to actually make space in our pantry for new food items.
While attempting to do this last week I discovered I had four jars of peanut butter. In case you were wondering: no this is not something I eat a lot of. Peanut butter is at least a food item that has a good shelf life, which can always be made into a meal.
Today’s dish may seem a little exotic, but it’s really designed with practicality in mind. If you take a look at the ingredients, many of them already exist in your kitchen. And you don’t get much more basic than chicken and peanut butter. Most of us just haven’t had them paired together. The peanut butter is also a wonderful way to make a quick sauce. We all have had leftover chicken we have grown a little bit tired of. Don’t worry how you cooked the chicken before, it will just add to the flavor and the sauce takes all of it to the next level.
Chicken satay and peanut sauce have been staples in my kitchen for 20 years. But before using today’s recipe, it took longer and used more ingredients. I wish I had realized how easily I could make it with leftovers 20 years ago!
Good luck and enjoy!
Chicken Satay with Peanut Dipping Sauce
Peanut Sauce:
¼ cup crunchy peanut butter (preferably natural, unsweetened)
2 tablespoons sesame oil
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon milk
Mix peanut butter, sesame oil, soy sauce, honey and milk in a small microwaveable bowl or in a saucepan on the stove. Microwave until thoroughly heated, about 30 seconds (be careful not to overcook), then mix until smooth. Or, on medium heat on the stove stirring for about five minutes on and off until thoroughly smooth and reaching desired temperature.
Chicken Satay:
1 cooked chicken breast
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon sesame seeds or lime wedges (optional)
Cut chicken into 1-inch-thick strips. Place onto wooden skewers. Be sure you have soaked skewers in water for 30 minutes prior.
Mix soy sauce and honey into a small bowl. Coat chicken strips with mixture, discarding any excess skin or bones.
If using a microwave, place on a safe dish and microwave for 15 seconds. Expect meat to toughen slightly in the microwave. Or cook in the oven for 20 minutes at 400 degrees, rotating skewers. Cook on a covered (aluminum or parchment paper) and sprayed (canola oil or coconut oil) sheet pan.
Prior to serving, sprinkle with sesame seeds if you desire, but not necessary. Sprinkled peanuts or lime wedges are also nice. Serve with peanut dipping sauce on the side.
The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).