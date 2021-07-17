Hixson’s Hoardings — Tidbits, gleanings and gossip from your Kentucky Gateway Museum Center

People come from all over the world to visit the KSB Miniatures Gallery in our museum.
Artists from the U.S. and abroad are represented with 1/12 scaled miniatures made of gold, silver, hand cut bricks that are hand laid to make the facade of local buildings such as Bethel Baptist, The Russell, the Cox Building and materials just like the original sized articles.
There are two items in the miniatures that are not 1/12th scale, but are just as priceless as the others. One is an early chest of Mason County furniture made in Gerrard Calvert’s workshop located near Lewisburg. (It is often inappropriately referred to as a “Tuttle” chest although he was the youngest and least experienced cabinet maker in the three-man work shop.) Above it, there is a self-portrait done by Aaron Houghton Corwine, born in Mason County in 1802.
Aaron was born on a Jersey Ridge farm near Maysville. He showed an interest in art at a young age painting figures on his father’s barns and fences. His father arranged for Aaron to study with an itinerant portrait painter in Maysville by the name of J. T. Turner. At the age of 15, he had learned all he could from Mr. Turner and was sent to Cincinnati with a letter of introduction to Doctor Daniel Drake. Drake was a noted physician of his time who had grown up in May’s Lick. He was an author of medical journals and helped found the medical college which was to become the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.
Drake sponsored Aaron’s artistic career by assisting the young artist in securing commissions for portraits from many of the leading citizens of Cincinnati which were paid in advance so he could move to Philadelphia to study with Thomas Sully, an American portrait painter originally from Great Britain, but who had lived most of his life in Philadelphia. His subjects included national political leaders such as U.S. presidents, Revolutionary War heroes and many musicians and composers.
On Corwine’s return to Cincinnati in 1820, many of the commissioned portraits he painted were so notable that they are now owned by the Cincinnati Art Museum and Filson Historical Society in Louisville. He painted Andrew Jackson and General Lafayette when they visited Cincinnati in 1825. He did portraits of politicians like Henry Clay and Richard Gentry, an American politician and military officer who died during the Seminole Wars. He also painted portraits of prominent members of the community such as Lewis and Dorothy Waltz Kerner. Originally from Baden, Germany, Lewis became a Jeweler and Clockmaker in Ohio.
“In 1826, in a book about Cincinnati, he was mentioned as having but one rival artist in the Western Country, a reference to Matthew Harris Jouett of Lexington.”
After a successful exhibition of his work in 1829, he traveled to England to try to improve his health and to further his knowledge of painting. However, he had tuberculosis and was forced by ill-health to return to Philadelphia in 1830 and died there on July 4- just short of his 28th birthday, unable to make the trip home to Maysville. His self-portrait in the museum’s collection was the last of his paintings. He was noted for his good looks and the portrait is described as “Strongly influenced by Reynolds and Lawrence, in which his handsome youthful face bears a strange, pensive and quizzical expression.” The fur coat he is wearing was a gift from a friend in Cincinnati to keep him warm on his travels aboard ship due to his illness.
When Cincinnati’s Taft Museum borrowed the KYGMC’s original self-portrait for an exhibit, it provided a copy to hang in its place. Now that the original has returned, the KYGMC Education Department will be sharing the copy and Aaron Corwine’s history with the community by putting it out in different locations as we have done with the ocean liner models. But there isn’t anything compared to looking at Corwine’s original in the KSB Miniatures Gallery’s permanent exhibit.
