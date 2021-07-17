I Used To Hold These Truths To Be Self Evident

Did you know the word “gullible” is not in the Dictionary? Of course it is, but that has not prevented me from falling for hoaxes like that time and time again.
You might have, too, though you probably didn’t know it. For example, Sherlock Holmes never once said “Elementary, My Dear Watson” in Arthur Conan Doyle’s books, no more than Captain James T. Kirk said, “Beam me up, Scotty” on the classic sci-fi series “Star Trek.”
While on the subject, Niccolò Machiavelli did not say “The ends justify the means.” “Casablanca” fans might be mortified to hear that the most-cited line from the classic film, “Play it again, Sam,” was never uttered by Rick Blaine. The closest he came was “Play it, Sam,” which leaves the line lacking compared to what it could have been.
While on the subject of stuff that never existed, did you know there was no such person as author Carolyn Keene of Nancy Drew fame? Over 100 million copies of the girl detective’s adventures have sold across the globe, and authorship can be traced to a stable of ghostwriters who received $125 for each book they wrote. Same thing for The Hardy Boys, whose Franklin W. Dixon was a pen name for a variety of writers. Both can be traced back to publisher Edward Stratemeyer, the proverbial founder of the feast.
Another author to make this august list: Chinese General Sun Tzu, whose “The Art of War” is required reading for military men. It seems some items mentioned in the book did not exist in the time Sun Tzu was supposed to have lived. Best guess is that the book was crafted by a number of military strategists and authors.
Even the Bard has come into question. Several discrepancies (such as the man having six different signatures) have brought into doubt the authenticity of such a person as William Shakespeare.
That is not to say Shakespeare did not exist. But it was more likely a pseudonym for a number of authors who contributed to the collective works.
While in the process of shaking your core beliefs, here are a few more tidbits: bulls do not get angry when they see the color red. Bulls are red-green colorblind. It’s the movement of the cape that gets them in a huff.
Though Congress seems to disprove this next factoid, we humans do, in fact, use more than 10 percent of our brains. We use just about every part of our brains and use it almost all of the time.
Founding Father George Washington did not, contrary to popular belief, have wooden teeth. In fact, they were constructed from ivory, gold, lead, and even other human teeth, taking a bite out of that myth.
You do not need to drink eight glasses of water a day. There are a number of physical factors that go into determining how much water you need to intake. Some people need more, others need less.
Cracking your knuckles too much will cause arthritis. Not so, according to Harvard Medical School. The cracking noise comes from collapsing air bubbles. Kind of like bubble wrap that you can pop any time you want.
Finally, despite only being credited with five, humans have close to 20 different senses. Start with the Big Five, which are touch, taste, smell, sight and hearing then keep going. For instance, we have two different types of light sensors: rods and cones. There are five different nerve endings in your skin, sensing heat, cold, pain, itch, and pressure. Your ears have sound sensors, including the ones that give you a sense of balance. There are senses of hunger and thirst. The list goes on but does not include ESP. Sorry.
Mark Twain once said, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.” Which is true, even though Twain is a nom de plume for Samuel Clemons, so I don’t know what to believe anymore.
As Peter Pan creator J.M. Barrie was heard to have said, “All the world is made of faith, and trust, and pixie dust.” I think I’ll put my stock in the dust.