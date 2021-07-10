God Made Everyone Right-Handed, Only The Truly Gifted Overcome It

Did you know that 10 to 15 percent of people are left-handed? And while that is not an overwhelming number taken on a global scale, it still would seem that this oft-overlooked population would get a little consideration. From scissors to spiral-bound notebooks, Lefties are usually the odd persons out. But, why?
The fancy word people use for the left-dominant type is “sinistral,” which is where the word “sinister” comes from. In the past, parents and teachers tried to urge their lefty children to use their right hands, since left-handedness was seen as deviant.
As a Lefty, I grew up believing certain characteristics about left-handers. The first one was that lefties, since their coordination skills resided in the right hemisphere of the brain, were literally the only people in their right minds.
That was also the reason, I learned, why left dominant people quickly regained their motor skills after a stroke. However, after a little bit of research, I was soon disabused of those and many other myths about being left-handed.
First, the brain thing. 98 percent of right-handed people use the left hemisphere of their brains to process language. But, so do left-handers – at least 70 percent of them.
Now let’s look at some other traits that were, in the past, attributed to being a left-hander. It has been said that lefties are more creative, are more likely to be leaders and are more intelligent. Oh, and left-handed people are better at sports. The first three have been debunked. That last one, believe it or not, is true. My self excluded, of course. I’m just an outlier.
Some superstitions of the sinistral: it is bad luck to pass a drink to someone with your left hand. Giving a toast with your left hand is the same as placing a curse on the person you are toasting. You’ll have a bad day if you get out of bed on the wrong (left) side, too.
If your left hand itches, you owe someone money. Surprise, if your right hand itches, someone owes you money. I am beginning to suspect these studies are cooked up by jealous right-handed researchers.
Do you know why your wedding band goes on your left hand? Thank the Romans, who decided the ring would protect against evil associated with the left.
This nonsense has been going on for ages. Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in 1431 after being found guilty of being a witch. Depictions of her show her as a left-hander.
Certain tribes in the Andes once believed that left-handed people had spiritual powers, such as magic and healing.
There have been studies that actually proved to be true when applied to Lefties. Unfortunately, they are all bad. For example, Left-handers may have more sleep problems, could be more likely to experience serious mental health disorders, and might be at an increased risk of ADHD and Dyslexia. So, we have that going for us.
It goes without saying, for the claimed suppositions I found online, there are bound to be other studies that argue for the opposing view. That’s okay. I do not let my handedness control my life. After all, that is what my mood ring is for.