Mary Ann, The Computer Ate My Homework

Last Friday was, for all intents and purposes, no different from the Friday before, or the one before that. Thanks to my Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, I have a fairly regular schedule of when I submit my columns to The Ledger (Friday morning, right before noon).
I had just finished my screed to be published in Saturday’s paper and, as I always do, saved the copy to my Windows PC hard drive. After all, who wants to work hard on something only to have it scatter like dust in the wind (cue Kansas music here).
This time, however, something did not feel right. The folder where I always save my columns did not hold my well-crafted masterpiece. Ummm, it could have been a masterpiece, for all you know. Now we will never find out.
In its stead, the Microsoft One Drive reared its ugly head, like a Hydra with one head, or Medusa, if the Gorgon had only one snake on her pate. The wretched beast had made off with my column!
I found the One Drive folder and there it was, my weekend submission as lovely as the day she was typed. I clicked on it to open it up and save it to my desktop. It would not open. I right-clicked the column, hoping a save menu would come to my aid. Twas not meant to be.
So, there I was, looking right at the story I knew was due at any second, staring back at me from the Microsoft One Drive prison. It might as well have been miles away. Refusing to give up, I went to Windows trusty search bar and entered the title of my column. Nothing. Or to be more precise, nuttin’.
The usual go-to weapon in my arsenal of computer tools at this point is a spectacular set of profanities I have collected over the years. Some people say talking to an inanimate object is foolish, if not more than a little bit odd. I contend, however, that computers have personalities and as such, can be persuaded with the proper pejorative.
Or so I thought. My computer’s steely defiance made me realize I had brought a knife to a gunfight. So, I took the only option left – I deleted One Drive from my computer, column and all. Funny thing is, I have deleted it before, only to have it sneak back on my hard drive again and again, like a teen crawling in through their bedroom window an hour past curfew.
Chastened, I emailed Mary Ann and Christy to let them know that I would not have a column ready for Saturday’s edition. I hit the “send” button, humiliated, beaten, and brought low.
Yet the computer’s victory is a short one. For as long as I can put pen, pencil and brush to paper, parchment or pavement, there will always be a way to circumvent the electronic monster we call the personal computer.
That is, until Skynet becomes self-aware, and then all bets are off.