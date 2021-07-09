Mary Ann, The Computer Ate My Homework

OK, so we have waited all winter and a good bit of the spring just so we can do this. The thing is now with warm weather and a good bit of rain the need to do it becomes way more frequent than we remembered it to be.

So what was something we were anxious to do has now become a dreaded chore and these days it has become a must.

What I am speaking of is mowing the lawn. It is very doubtful that any of us don’t want our lawns mowed to a point where they are well-groomed and we hope will look better than the neighbors. (Kind of keeping up with the Jones kind of thing.) Much has changed since I was a little boy and that is putting it mildly. From my earliest recall, our lawn was cut with a reel mower. A push mower with blades on a cylinder. I might have been five or six and when the grass needed cut I would plead with my dad to let me push the mower. He would look at me and reluctantly say ok I will let you push it for a while. Of course, when saying push mower I always forgot that the major word was push and I might make it almost to five minutes as a push mower was not a leisure device.

What really comes to me was that the size of our yards was nowhere near that increased size that we have today. Our yard was fenced in and inside that fenced area was where the mowing took place. Outside the fence was trimmed with a hand sickle or a scythe. About three times a summer dad would hook up the mowing machine and mow on each side of our drive up to the fence and would keep it looking neat and using less labor. (Dad was one to find an easier way if possible.) Fortunately, time moved on and so too did progress.

The gasoline-powered lawnmower became affordable for the average person and one day a pale green one arrived at our house. The only power it had was the engine turning the blade. If you wanted it to move you had to push it. (Therein was why it was called a push mower.) My dad devised a plan where we all got to take turns. Each of us would mow for so many minutes and then another person took over. It worked out well and only my sister Peg wasn’t too hip to the rotation method. As a matter of fact, she wasn’t into mowing the grass at all.

A few years later dad traded that mower in as the wheels were about to fall off of it. He bought a self-propelled yellow lawnmower that I think was a Yardman brand. Now this mower I got to use and I really felt we had advanced in our method of lawn care.

Once this mower went into use I recall dad removing the fence around our yard and he began mowing a section on the south side of the house to which he creatively entitled the side yard. The addition enlarged our yard by more than a third of its size. In my freshman year in high school, I was in the vocational agriculture class. Mr. Ramey our teacher asked us all to bring in the family mowers and we would learn how to overhaul them. It took me less than 45 minutes to take the mower apart but since I have never been much at mechanics it took the next eleven weeks to put it back together. I had a problem. There were four parts to the mower that were left over. When we got it home my dad wanted to see just how well I had done. I got it started and before I had gone fifteen feet the blade fell off and the engine died never to run again. My dad was a very calm man and he asks me just what had happened. I said I don’t know dad but Mr. Ramey wants us to bring in our tractor next year to overhaul. That was when my dad stopped smiling and took a deep breath and said “well you had better buy a tractor as you aren’t taking mine.”

So with the demise of the push mower dad went over to Harlow’s and bought a Wheel Horse riding mower. I think he was just waiting for that mower to stop working so he had an excuse to buy a rider. With the Wheel Horse dad became the only person allowed to operate it. Also he each week would mow a swath or two more that had never been mown and our yard grew even more. As our lawn grew I began to notice that other lawns looked bigger and some landscaping was added. I must say from the late 60’s onward the term of cutting the grass changed and today it is referred to as lawn care…

Our society has changed very much. Cutting the grass was a hard chore and back-breaking but a job that was a must and still is today. These days mowing has become a must, to put it mildly. If you mow your own lawn you more than likely are using a zero-turn mower that cuts five-foot cuts at a time. We use weed eaters to put the finishing touches on our lawns so it looks well-manicured. Over the last couple of decades, it seems to me that we have pushed to have large yards that must have a lot of time put into them so they look great. However to afford all of these extras folks have to work longer days and now really don’t have the time to care for the lawns. These days the lawns are cared for by mowing services. If you take your time you will see many trucks with a trailer hooked to it and two or more mowers and weed eaters. I know that last week in a seven-mile distance I saw six such services working on a lawn.

These days it is imperative that the lawn is well-groomed and looking as good as all your neighbors. Now I don’t have a zero-turn nor do I still use a reel push mower. I like cutting the grass these days as that is about as close to going back to farm life as I’m going to. Over my life, the grass has always been green and has always needed to be mowed on a regular basis. Mowing your lawn I feel that you care for the land that you own and are trying to make it look its best. All this talk about our lawns reminds me that I need to mow my lawn soon!

–

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you would like to read more of his writing he has two books out on the market. He can be reached at houser734@yahoo.com. Or mail to P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.