What we used way back when

I’m not sure just why I got to thinking about this but when I looked at our old kitchen cabinet and I noticed a small platform that connected to the side of the cabinets enamel surface it popped into my head.

It is only a small block of wood that is fastened onto a solid piece of metal and was sturdy enough that the spot could withhold a lot of hard treatment. As I stopped and stared at the cabinet’s attachment I could in my mind see the device that mounted onto that spot. Here is something we don’t see very much of these days but in my years growing up, it was more an item that was seen more than not.

My mom had a silver hand-cranked meat grinder. That was what she called it but I will tell you now there was so very much more than meat that got cranked through that grinder. For starters, this turned meat or cheese or chicken into a sandwich spread. That was just the beginning of what all could be accomplished with the turn of the crank. If she had extra chicken leftover she would debone it and feed it into the top of the grinder and if she was cranking she did so franticly. The same went for when she would chop up the butts of ham or just grinding up some good cheese with some chopped-up pimentos to make pimento salad. In those days a sandwich spread was a special treat to have.

I can’t say I ever recall mom buying any ham, chicken or pimento salads at the grocery store. I only recall it coming out of the meat grinder and emptying into a bowl. Almost every time some were made my family grabbed a loaf of freshly baked bread and a knife to spread it with. Spread that over a fresh slice and the next step was to take a bite of something special. I have no idea why a hunk of cheese or even an old chicken got to taste that good but it is safe for me to say it would have such a unique flavor in comparison to the old routine way of eating fried chicken or fried ham etc. but it did. Rare was the time when some of that spread ended up in the refrigerator for the next meal.

That old meat grinder wasn’t just restricted to those three items. The way my mom saw it was if something needed to be ground and was the size to fit in the grinder then so be it that it would meet up with the crank turning the worm gear that did the actual work. In those days mom washed our clothes with lye soap. She got the idea that to help in breaking down a bar of this very harsh soap she would crank it into small pieces that kinda looked like soap flakes. It really did work pretty well on the clothes. (The most important detail was to be positive the grinder was very clean!) This just was not the place to be tasting any soap and especially lye soap!

If something needed to be reduced in size there was no reason not to stuff it into the grinder and crank frantically. There were times when I would beg mom to let me crank the machine and she would allow it. Since it didn’t take very long to grind it up with her approach I would try to crank on a steady and slower pace. She allowed this for a while but with all she was trying to complete she needed to step the pace up to a solid frantic. I would try but if there was very much to grind I would have to relent and let her resume her pace. (I would feel I let her down and would promise myself I would be faster next time.)

When I think about that grinder and what all I saw pass through it I stop and smile as that grinder was a large part of what made the meals around our home taste even better. I assume that these days we can just go to the store and buy whatever we need instead of setting up that old crank and creating it. In those days it wasn’t thought very much that they were creating something. No, they were just adding the ingredient that they needed. It was just plain necessity and nothing to get all excited about. I can look around the old kitchen and mom would have out a rolling pin, her electric mixer and a couple of extra mixing bowls. She would also use the cutting board that she rolled dough out on as it seemed these different items seemed to work well together. It is safe to ask anyone who ate at our table if the meal was good or not as I’m not going to worry about it.

For years we kept the meat grinder fastened to the kitchen counter. When you would walk into our home it was one of the first items to greet you. The thing was that as the children grew they became curious as to cranking it and getting caught in it. Fortunately, they were never hurt. But when the grandchildren came along they became very interested in it also. When you get a few playing around it At one time the chances of an accident were possible. My grandkids assured me that they are careful and they probably would be. Then I would think about my youth and all of the times I got caught in equipment and tools and of course, this would get me to thinking what if they take after me. It is possible as I was a cute little boy and so are they. So far they have shown they aren’t accident-prone as their grandpa but I will keep it put away for now.

Just remember that a lot of bread and a table knife is all that is needed to have a great tasting meal. Enjoy!

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you would like to read more of his stories he has two books for sale; There are Places I Remember and Memories ARE From the Heart:. He can be reached at [email protected] Or P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106