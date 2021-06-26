A discovery to relish at Yellowstone

A lone tree grows from a rock near the mist-shrouded Yellowstone River in Yellowstone National Park.
The walls of Yellowstone Canyon cradle the Yellowstone River in the national park in Wyoming.
The Yellowstone River runs through the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone in Wyoming.
Emerald ribbons seem to streak the Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River.
The Yellowstone River moves through the shades of reds, yellows and greens of the Yellowstone Canyon.
Although my husband traveled a few steps ahead of me, I’m quite sure we simultaneously spied the somewhat obscure path to our left.
Fifteen, maybe twenty yards, separated us from the rushing Yellowstone River slicing through the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone. Small twigs, short tufts of grass and evergreens of various sizes lined the tawny sand-and-stone path. Also worth noting: the path descended at a respectable angle toward the water.
From the look on my husband’s face, I knew we were contemplating the same thought: if we took that path, then we could get a more advantageous view of the water.
Additionally, I knew he had reservations. One, can we negotiate the path without falling and causing injury to ourselves? And two, can we negotiate the path without falling and causing embarrassment to ourselves?
From our assessment, we could grab hold of the tree branch on our left for support, and then use the fallen trees and protruding stones to support our steps. Aside from small patches of sand, which we could avoid, the rest of our path would be paved with grass. And clearly, others had gone before us.
Skipping the discussion that could potentially persuade us to avoid the spontaneous trek, we descended the short, angled path and secured a seat upon a flattened rock.
Clearly, we’d made the right decision. Cool water rushed toward us and over the rocks, charging toward the falls. In front of us, two large boulders impeded its journey, forcing it to wrap around either side of them.
Imagining how this body of water carved out the massive rock canyon was not difficult. Extending for 20 miles, the canyon, at its deepest, descends 1200 feet and reaches from 1500 to 4000 feet across.
Yellowstone National Park features numerous observation platforms from which to view the river and the canyon. The North Rim offers the Brink of the Upper Falls, the Brink of the Lower Falls, Lookout Point, Red Rock Trail, Grand View and Inspiration Point. The South Rim includes views from Uncle Tom’s Point and Artist Point.
We had already been to several. And the ones we hadn’t yet made it to, we would get to eventually. Some required modest hikes and some climbing. Others, like the Brink of the Lower Falls, required an almost half-mile hike down a 600-foot switchback descent. But we were all in. Committed.
It was just that so many of the park-generated overlooks were understandably crowded. The collective enthusiasm for the canyon, the river, the falls was palpable. Travelers of all ages clamoured to the railings to capture pictures of the magnificent background.
So, for my husband and me, finding this little gem of a not-really-remote-but-quiet-enough spot and having it to ourselves, albeit briefly, was refreshing. We relished our discovery.
And although we did take a few photographs, it wasn’t necessary. Committing the indelible image and experience to memory will suffice.
–
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)