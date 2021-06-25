Did you ever visit the Guinness World Record Museum in Gatlinburg? Afterward, did you fantasize about setting your own record? From the fastest speed on a motorcycle while doing a headstand or handstand (76.17mph) to the most alternating paw tricks by a rat in 30 seconds (28) to the largest mouth gape (4 inches), I always thought it would be cool to hold the world record for anything.

Sadly, I am more Bobby and Cindy Brady than world beater. For those of you who don’t remember, the youngest of TV’s Brady Bunch tried to set a world record for teeter-tottering, only to fall asleep after a short time. The sleep part I have down pat. The staying awake part, not so much.

Why am I waxing nostalgic? Because I saw an article online this week featuring a British man who achieved the Guinness World record for stacking up the tallest tower of M&M candies. “Regular or peanut?” you ask. Come on – I’m trying to be serious here!

I asked around the office for guesses on how many of the “melt in your mouth, not in your hand” confections could be stacked one on top of the other. Answers ranged from twenty-five to several hundred.

Imagine my surprise to find the record is five. Five hundred, you ask. No – five. As in one, two, three, four, five. That record is recent, too, having only stood since January of this year. The previous record was four stacked M&Ms, held jointly by an Australian and an Italian.

It seemed like the good ol’ U S of A was not representing when it came to candy stacking so, with national pride at stake, I decided to go for the heady goal of making a six M&M mound. A Herculean feat, to be sure, but a challenge that I was willing to accept.

Knowing one should learn to walk before they run, I started out slow, stacking six Little Debbie snack cakes one on top of each other. I then moved to Oreos, and finally Twix candy bars. Now properly trained in food stacking, I faced my nemesis: the M&M.

Here we go. One M&M. That was easy. So far, so good. Two M&Ms. A little tricky but achieved with minimum effort. I took a photo of the stack as proof for the Guinness judges who award the official records.

Three M&Ms. You know, this might be harder than it appears. Perhaps if I walk away from it for a while and try later. Okay, I’m back. One…two…two…two…hmmm. I seem to be stuck. What’s inside these cursed candies – repelling magnetic poles?

If you’re waiting for anything past two stacked M&Ms, you’re going to be waiting awhile. I finally got fed up with the whole thing and fed myself the offending chocolates.

I’ll keep looking for a World Record I can achieve, since it is obviously not going to be M&M stacking. As soon as there is something I find to do that does not require skill, muscles, brains, looks or money, I’ll be in the running for the record books.