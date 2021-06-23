Wayback Wednesday

June 16, 2021
Life in an old house means taking on many unexpected roles. The last decade has introduced me to many plumbing and repair skills I never knew I possessed. Maintenance and housekeeping go hand in hand with my daily life. The reward is often in the sentimental treasures, sparking a memory, or inspiring a smile.
Earlier this week, I found myself cleaning out the old outdoor closet underneath the back stairs. We now use this for trash cans, but throughout the 1950s until the late 1990s, it was used for outdoor equipment. Lawn Chairs, basketballs, t-ball gear, and more could be found in this treasure trove. My grandmother kept it pristine.
“Just because we keep things outdoors doesn’t mean we have to act like we live outdoors,” my grandmother Louise Osborne would say. After hosing and sweeping the space out, I noticed a small white wire horseshoe-shaped mechanism hanging from the ceiling. I have no idea how I never noticed it before, but without a second thought, I knew it was a missing croquet wicket or hoop. The set was old when I was a kid, and nobody ever knew where the set came from. We kids would arrange the wickets in different formations and play outside for hours. Nobody knew what they were doing, but somehow we found ourselves entertained and exhausted.
My grandmother would usually sit back and watch us wear ourselves out while she sipped a much-deserved glass of iced tea. As children, we had no interest in drinking iced tea and I”m sure the last thing my grandmother wanted to do was give us sugar while we were finally wearing down from the day.
As a teenager and adult though, I couldn’t set foot into my Nan-Nan’s kitchen on a hot day without craving the stuff. She’d usually keep an old glass juice bottle that had been washed out, filled with cooled tea ready to be poured over ice. The refreshment was like no other. My favorite details were the frosty ready glasses my clever grandmother would keep in the freezer. Even when I try to recreate it now, I can never get it just like hers. Yet I keep on trying with every glass.
The humidity-filled river valley has certainly made it clear to all, iced tea season is upon us.
Iced tea was created during a hot day in 1904. Long before any of us were alive to know what we were missing. Ice was considered a luxury, and the World’s Fair in St. Louis was all about showing off what America had to offer the world. A thirsty, tea-loving visitor had the crazy idea to put ice in their drink. It caught on at once and no one has looked back since.
When you make iced tea, keep in mind, you will add more tea or tea bags to boiling water than when you make hot tea. This is because once you serve it over ice, the cubes will dilute the tea brew.
If you notice a cloudy look in the tea, don’t worry about it. It won’t affect the taste, but you can restore the clarity to the tea by stirring a little boiling water into the tea just before pouring it into glasses. Cloudiness usually develops if you chill hot tea in the refrigerator.
While I may not be playing croquet any time soon, you will most definitely find me sipping on my grandmother’s sweet tea. A delicious treat for one, or sweet treat for company.
Good luck and enjoy!
Iced Tea Accompaniments:
Lemon eighths, quarters, or slices and sugar.
Sprigs of fresh mint, basil, rosemary, lavender or fresh herbs in the glasses contribute good flavor and looks.
Edible flowers are also a delight.
Small scoops of lemon or pineapple sherbert.
Chunks of pineapple, fresh strawberries, oranges, apples, and other fruit are fun to stir in and to eat.
Classic Iced Tea
Makes 8-10 cups.
Pour one quart of freshly boiling water over ⅓ cup loose tea or 15 tea bags.
Cover and steep for four minutes.
Stir; strain into a pitcher containing one quart cold water.
Pour into ice filled glasses and enjoy
If you are adding sugar or honey, be sure and add while tea is hot after steeping.
Spiced Citrus Iced Tea
Makes 6 cups.
If you are looking for citrus that tastes like real citrus, peel off the outer colorful peel of an orange and or lemon. This part specifically is rich in oil and flavor. If you are wanting to sweeten add sugar, honey, or even an orange flavored liquor while the mix is still hot.
2 lemons or oranges
6 cups boiling water
5 tea bags
12 whole cloves
2 lemon sticks
Ice cubes
Any preferred sweetener.
Using a peeler, peel each lemon and or orange in a continuous spiral, removing the outer layer of peel only. If you hit the white beyond the colorful peel, you have gone too deep. That part is bitter so try to avoid it. Pour boiling water over the tea bags, spices, and peel. Cover and steep for no less than five minutes.
Remove tea bags and spices; chill the tea mixture with peel. To serve, remove the peel and serve the tea over ice with garnish such as a fresh fruit peel or cinnamon stick, or both.
Lemon and Mint Iced Tea
Makes 7 cups.
3 cups boiling water
6 tea bags, or 2 tablespoons of loose tea.
1 tsp chopped fresh mint or ¼ tsp dried mint flakes
¾ cups sugar
3 cups cold water
Juice of three lemons, or about ½ cup lemon juice.
Ice cubes
Lemon cartwheel slices or wedges
Pour the boiling water over the tea bags and mint. Cover and steep for five minutes; strain. In a large pitcher, combine the tea and sugar; stir to dissolve the sugar while the water is still warm. Add cold water and lemon juice; cool. Serve ice in tall glasses and pour cooled liquid over each glass when ready to serve. Garnish with lemon and a sprig of mint.
The photo and recipes used in this article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com).