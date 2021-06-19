Meet Me in …Maysville

This former property of the Denis Mcgregor family in the late 1800s soon found its way to becoming the Maysville Jail and Jailers home with bonds issued in the amount of $45,000 for the construction. Prisoners started being housed there in 1884. With its beautiful Mansard roof, it always reminds me of the Smith home in Meet Me in St. Louis.

Alex Mcclanahan has been chasing her dreams of beauty, travel and history and has come full circle back to Maysville where she has found her greatest love has been here all along. alexglamlife on Instagram and can be reached at [email protected]

