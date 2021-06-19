Notable Quotables Throughout The Ages

Goodness knows I quote people. A lot. Though bereft of a talent for saying anything repeatable, I appreciate those who can, and share their wisdom as often as possible.
It seems some are more capable of quotation than others. Which got me thinking which, as Hazrat Ali once said, “Like your body your mind also gets tired so refresh it by wise sayings.”
But who gives the most memorable quotes? I propose a quote-off featuring notable quotables Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Oscar Wilde, Mark Twain, and Jerry Seinfeld. Let’s see who would come out on top.
We’ll start with the 3rd President of these United States, Thomas Jefferson. Memorable lines include “Do you want to know who you are? Don’t ask. Act! Action will delineate and define you,” “Timid men prefer the calm of despotism to the tempestuous sea of liberty,” “In matters of style, swim with the current; in matters of principle, stand like a rock.”
Here is one last Jeffersonian quote that should be tattooed backward on the forehead of every person in the country so they can read it in the mirror: “I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, in philosophy, as cause for withdrawing from a friend.”
Next up is Founding Father Benjamin Franklin, who made quotations profitable with his “Poor Richard’s Almanack.” Franklin penned such gems as, “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn,” “We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately,” “Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days,” “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail,” “Three can keep a secret, if two of them are dead,” and the classic “Honesty is the best policy.”
Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde, in “The Picture of Dorian Gray, wrote “…there is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.” He also penned quotable lines such as, “Some cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go,” “I can resist everything except temptation,” “Memory is the diary that we all carry about with us,” and “The truth is rarely pure, and never simple.”
Next we consider Samuel Clemens, also known as Mark Twain. A prolific writer with an acerbic wit, Twain was never at a loss when it came to saying something memorable. Some of his top quotes include, “The reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated,” “Suppose you were an idiot, and suppose you were a member of Congress; but I repeat myself,” “Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear – not absence of fear,” “There are lies, damned lies and statistics,” as well as the immortal “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”
The final entrant into the Notable Quotable Derby is comedian Jerry Seinfeld who, over the course of nine seasons on his “show about nothing,” created catchphrases and lines still being used today, two decades after the program ended.
If you celebrate Festivus, are the Master of your Domain, and Yada Yada Yada, you appreciate the impact the show had on American culture. Some of Jerry’s finest: “A bookstore is one of the only pieces of evidence we have that people are still thinking,”
“Sometimes the road less traveled is less traveled for a reason,”
“A two-year-old is kind of like having a blender, but you don’t have a top for it,” “There is no such thing as fun for the whole family, and “My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned sixty and that’s the law.”
These are our contestants. Were you able to choose a favorite? Hard, wasn’t it? And that was without adding William Shakespeare and Albert Einstein into the mix. What a wonderful gift language is, to be able to inspire and call to action with a few simple words. After all, as Gary Saul Morson wrote, “Quotationality defines us. We are what we quote.”