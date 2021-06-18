Taking time to appreciate the experience

Hiking to Hidden Falls at Jenny Lake in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park provides a spectacular payoff.
Images of the Tetons are reflected in Jenny Lake at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
Inspiration Point at 7200-feet elevation offers an advantageous view of Jenny Lake at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
Wildflowers and evergreens line the sandy hiking trails of Jenny Lake in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.
The Jenny Lake hiking trails at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming yield a variety of scenes.
At 7:30 a.m., the hiking trail was not yet crowded. My husband and I weren’t the first to set out, we knew, but we’d gotten an early enough start to allow us to set our own pace.
This meant having time to admire our surroundings, to appreciate the experience. To pause at each feature that captured our attention: the crisp 50-degree temperature, the powdery sand-and-stone path beneath our feet, and the captivating reflections of the Tetons on the surface of Jenny Lake.
Covering over 1000 acres, Jenny Lake is the second largest lake in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The lakeside trail holds the promise of not only remarkable views, but also side trips to Hidden Falls and Inspiration Point.
We traveled clockwise, the lake ever-present to our right. Forging our way along the path outlined with wildflowers and evergreens, we were also constantly aware of the snow-capped Tetons slicing through the blue sky.
Long before we reached the path that led to the falls, we could hear the crashing water. And once we reached the turnoff for the falls, we could easily feel a noticeable drop in temperature.
This venture required a moderate climb, but the payoff was incredible. Falling with dynamic force down the rocks, the water thundered in a way that commanded attention. Absorbing the cool mist floating through the air, we observed in awe.
Once finished there, we returned to the path, traversed a bridge and began the climb to Inspiration Point. Initially, the ascent was deceptively mild. Ultimately though, we reached a narrow, uneven segment that had us hugging the rock cutout on our left while simultaneously avoiding glancing at the sheer drop to our right.
Once again, the payoff for our efforts proved staggering. Within our view from a 7200-foot elevation: Jenny Lake.
Shortly after heading back down, we encountered a large group of hikers who inquired about how close they were to reaching the falls.
“You are so close,” we assured them. “Stay the course, and you will be rewarded.”
They seemed grateful for the information and for the encouragement.
As we continued our return, we passed a few hikers we’d seen atop the point. They had secured spots on rocks and fallen trees located in the shade, and they were resting. We acknowledged each other with waves. Then, my husband and I also found a place near the water to regroup.
By the time we finished the hike, we’d logged over 20,000 steps. The temperature had climbed 30 degrees. And we had been out four and a half hours, easily more than two hours longer than we had expected. To say that we were weary at this point would be an understatement. To say that we felt an incredible sense of accomplishment would also be an understatement.
As we exited the trailhead, we couldn’t help but notice that those entering all mirrored the same freshness and excitement my husband and I had when we started out. Hiking boots and shoes laced up, caps and hats secured. Backpacks loaded with appropriate drinks and snacks. Smiles.
“How was it?” they’d ask enthusiastically in passing.
“Absolutely stunning!” we’d reply. “A spectacular experience.”
And we couldn’t have been more genuine in our response.
–
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)