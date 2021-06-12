And Now, A Palate Cleanser

I thought it would be nice to share some fun factoids on this sunny Saturday. There is a whole catalog of memes with the heading “I was today years old when I realized…” They’re fun. Are they accurate? I don’t know. They sound reasonable enough. Good enough for a weekend chuckle, at least. Let us begin.
When a friend tells you to “break a leg” in an audition it is because they are hoping you end up in the cast. The woman in Grant Wood’s classic painting “American Gothic” is the Farmer’s daughter, not his wife. The flap on your box of french fries bends back to hold your ketchup.
The sides of juice boxes are flaps for children to hold onto so they do not squeeze out the juice. The idiom “hold your horses” is a plea to remain stable (yes, a lot of these memes are puns). The word “bar” is an acronym for Beer and Alcohol Room.
“Be there or be square” means if you are not there you are square, since you are not a-round. A loofah sponge isn’t a sponge at all-it is a tropical fruit common in Vietnamese cuisine. Club sandwich is short for “chicken, lettuce under bacon.”
Flames do not have shadows. An iPhone user can text another iPhone user the words “pew pew” and it will send lasers. If you replace the “w” in the words, “when,” “where” and “what” with a “t,” you answer the question.
Most screwdriver handles are designed to put a wrench on it to help loosen tight screws. A butt-load is a real measurement unit. The word ‘butt’ comes from the Medieval French word for ‘bottle,’ and equals 477 litres. The word “footage” refers to the fact that motion picture film is measured in feet.
Look closely at a deck of cards, and you will see there is an 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds. If you say something is “hard as hell,” you are incorrect. The proper phrase is “hard as hail.” The “ueue” in queue is silent.
The division symbol is just a blank fraction with dots replacing the numbers. Your pizza box actually folds into a stand. The “st” in 1st, the “nd” in 2nd, and the “rd” in 3rd is because it’s the last two letters of the words.
The game TAG stands for “Touch and Go.” The cartoon adventurer Dora the Explorer was named from the Spanish word “Exploradora.” Casper the Friendly Ghost is just Richie Rich without the hair and clothes.
ADIDAS stands for “all day I dream about sports.” The numbers on a toaster are minutes and not levels of toastiness.
Candy corn is so named because if you stack them up, they look like an ear of corn.
“This little piggy went to market” does not mean he went food shopping. It means he went to the slaughterhouse. And, in a
callback to last week, a coyote can actually run two times as fast as a roadrunner.
Hopefully, that is enough food for thought to tide you over until the next meal. Have a great weekend!