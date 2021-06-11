Methinks Some Doth Protesteth Too Much

It has been a while since I have made this disclaimer, so now is a fitting time to remind you, Gentle Reader: what I write is my opinion. You are welcome to agree with it, or not. As a matter of fact, that is what I would like to share with you today: a story about opinions, their value, and their consequences.
As of this writing, it is still not a crime (on the books, at least) to have an opinion, social media notwithstanding. That is a topic for another day – and trust me, it will be revisited. Suffice it to say, you can feel how you feel. For the moment.
The adage, “the squeaky wheel always gets the grease” is often used to describe a small but vocal number of people getting action on an issue by making the most noise. But does the analogy really have a corollary in real life situations?
Apparently so. Over the past few weeks a small group of aggrieved folks (or, in some cases, just one) have made complaints that have resulted in actions against some local businesses. Not always with cause, and not always welcome. But always a nuisance.
I won’t name names (that would be impolite), but a couple of our area establishments have been the victims (yes, I am using the word correctly) of individuals who, while totally entitled to their points of view, have caused unwelcome attention to said shops. Quick aside here – the regional rumor mill is robust enough that I do not need to name names – you probably know them already.
The businesses to which I refer have a long established (is that redundant?) relationship in our area. They invested in our city when others were fleeing, taking the risk and the time and the toil to bring their enterprising dreams to life.
Just know that the affected businesses have been cornerstones of Maysville for years, even in the time when it was not fashionable nor profitable to invest locally.
I despise bot mots like “a rising tide lifts all boats.” Pithy, yes. But not transferrable to real world situations. The influx of big box stores has definitely not lifted the profit margins of smaller businesses in towns across the country. Which makes the success of our local small enterprises all the more impressive.
And then, the wheel starts squeaking. As much as I am a cheerleader for Maysville, there are some things in our town I do not like. Green beans, for one. Liver and onions, for another. Yet I am not screaming to the rafters calling for a ban of said comestibles. That would be ridiculous.
Sometimes, when a wheel starts causing a racket, it might be better to just replace it with a new one. Keep supporting our local businesses, and let the peripheral noises recede into the background.
Truth be told, it’s about time to regard the squeaky wheel for what it is – a nuisance that should be listened to, then ignored. Enough with the grease.