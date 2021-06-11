Methinks Some Doth Protesteth Too Much

I stopped by the grocery store the other evening to pick up a couple items that my wife had ask me to get and as I was walking the aisles an observation was made by me. There was an entire aisle dedicated to bread. Next to it were a couple of tables that displayed pies and cakes all baked and ready to serve. Walking on I would see biscuits and dinner rolls ready to pop in the oven. I saw ready-to-fill pie crust and in the frozen section bread dough that was ready to thaw out, let rise and bake it and it would look just like your momma made it.

This is where I had my revelation. All of the items I took for granted and ate my mom had made it from scratch. Now all one has to do is go to the store and buy it ready to serve. Now I know you all are thinking that this was a revelation to me? That in this day and age he wasn’t aware of the here and now foods. (Meaning I want it here and now and poof here it is now.) I guess I kind of was aware of this and even though I’m exposed to this fact daily I just never thought much about it or how much things have changed during my life. I guess since I am not the one preparing the foods but just the one consuming them I didn’t give it much thought until that moment.

Since then I have been giving it a lot of thought. I know that in the years of growing up and onward it was very common to see used mixing bowls sitting in the sink soaking as my mom was whipping up bread dough or pie crusts or just simple old egg noodles to go in the soup she was going to make also. I have no idea of what the ingredients were or the quantities used but my mom along with I feel every housewife and most notably farmers’ wives did know the what and how much to prepare one meal right after the other and each tasting just as good as the previous one.

My mom used a wooden rolling pin along with what I feel is called a wooden bread dough/ pastry board. She would place the dough on the board and then with a rolling pin in hand she would attack the pile of dough as if it had just picked a fight with her and proceed to roll the dough until she reduced it to the dimensions she had set out to do. Not all items needed worked on as much as others but I do recall that when she was making egg noodles she would spend great effort in reducing the dough to a thickness of maybe a sixteenth of an inch thick or less. To reduce a mixing bowl of raw dough to that size was an effort I never took as being that much work. But I will say it here and now. I was very wrong. When she had finished rolling it out she was ready to take a seat and a few minutes of rest was added. (A rare item to see in my moms’ day!)

Think about how much had to be created to be consumed. I don’t just mean at our house but at every home, this was in one way or another repeated time after time and day after day. The thing that has hit me with all this fact-finding revelations is that I along with all others took it for granted. Oh, I would tell mom how good her bread or yeast rolls tasted and I guess that was where I felt I was square with her on acknowledgment. At this time I feel I probably short-changed her but then I was in the majority as we all probably took it too much for granted. I guess our consumption of her baking was the thanks she was looking for in the first place.

At a young age I learned that by entering the house and the kitchen even more all that had to be done was look around the area. With a sink full of mixing bowls and dirtied baking pans were the first clues. If it was near meal time the aroma coming from the oven was the major clue and the fragrance that could bring a hungry field hand to drooling a little. I personally can’t think of a better setting to recall or relive than being present in the presence of a good cook and the meal she had just worked long and hard for you to consume in literally minutes.

I can close my eyes and still see the huge yeast rolls still hot enough that the butter would melt on them. I can see the pies with a crust so flakey and still warm enough to melt a scoop of ice cream on. Or soda biscuits that were designed to hold that pork gravy on it as you put a bite of cured ham with it. I guess I better stop as I am beginning to drool myself. But I know you get the picture. Frankly what could be made and served was only limited by the cook. Her imagination and the amount of time she had were her only limits. This is why good cooks should never be rushed.

So today is designed for convenience and saving time. The food tastes good but it still tastes as it was made in volume. The foods I’m speaking of came from learned skills and a desire to deliver the best quality items they possibly could deliver. When you filled your plate then you knew who made it and when and where. No, it never was a question as to which company made that. When I think of something that seemed as simple as an egg noodle I think that if mom cut the dough a little longer than need be that when you scooped a spoonful of the chicken noodle soup you might just slurp up a long noodle and as it slapped off of your top lip you couldn’t mistake the taste of that bowl of soup. No there was no mistake about it. It was homemade! To all those cooks I am speaking of I once more say to you all thanks!

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you desire he can be reached to speak at a gathering for you. He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com.