It’s all in the details

June 5, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Sometimes I just stand in awe of our local architecture, and that double porch! This beauty has had some sprucing up recently and she looks so great. All of this wonderful detail in one home. East Second Street, Maysville.

Alex Mcclanahan has been chasing her dreams of beauty, travel and history and has come full circle back to Maysville where she has found her greatest love has been here all along. alexglamlife on Instagram and can be reached at [email protected]

