Here Is To The Genius In All Of Us

I really have an admiration of smart people. Einstein, “Back to the Future’s” Doc Brown, agronomist Norman Borlaug, Brain from “Pinky and the Brain…” the list could go on. But my absolute favorite is certified brainiac Wyle E. Coyote.
Making his debut in 1949, the Looney Tune character is a Super Genius. He had a card which said so, along with the motto, “Have Brain, Will Travel.”
His main adversary was the Road Runner, although he did lock horns with Bugs Bunny a few times.
Did you know the Looney Tunes universe has rules? Just as in the real world, the cartoon realm has guidelines by which the characters must adhere. In his book “Chuck Amuck: The Life & Times of An Animated Cartoonist,” Coyote Co-Creator Chuck Jones wrote about the definite dos and don’ts in the Road Runner universe.
For example, the Road Runner cannot cause any harm to Wile E. His only offense is going “beep, beep.” The Coyote can only be hurt by either his own ineptitude or a misfire of an ACME product. On a side note, all weapons, gadgets, and gizmos must be made by the ACME Company. Aside from the Road Runner beeping and the Coyote howling, no dialogue is allowed. They can communicate, however, by holding up signs.
The Road Runner must stay on the road. He is called the Road Runner for a reason. Gravity is the Coyote’s greatest enemy whenever possible. Wile E. should always be more humiliated than harmed when his plans backfire.
And, above all else, the Coyote is allowed to catch the Road Runner, but is not allowed to eat him. Geez Louise, Wile E. must be a genius to keep up with all these rules.
Apparently, there is a thing called Cartoon Physics by which all Toons must adhere. That explains why the Road Runner can enter the painted image of a cave while Wile E. Coyote cannot. The Coyote can hang in midair until he realizes he is about to fall into a chasm. The Road Runner, however, is not affected by gravity. If a chase occurs on railroad tracks, Wile E. must be hit by a train.
If the Coyote uses an explosive triggered by a piece of equipment, the doodad will work, except for leaving the explosive to detonate in Wile E.’s face. When using animal traps, the Road Runner can jump up and down on the trigger without anything happening. As soon as the Coyote even blows on it, the trap always shuts on him.
Wile E. can overtake rocks that have fallen before him and still be crushed by them. When the Coyote suits up with ACME propulsion equipment, he can catch up to the Road Runner, but he will always lose track of how close he is to a cliff or wall. As a result, the Road Runner will zip around a sharp turn on the cliff, while Wile E. rockets over the edge and down to the ground.
Who knew that being a Super Villain (Wile E. would count, right?) and/or super hungry involved so much work?