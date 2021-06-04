Forget Cicadas-Beware The Ear Worm

I went down the clickbait rabbit hole this week and landed on Crowdyfan.com. The topic? 50 pesky songs that will get stuck in your head.
We have talked about earworms before. It is defined as “a catchy song or tune that runs continually through a person’s mind.” Crowdyfan’s profferings included the anthem of midday mayhem, the Starland Vocal Band’s 1976 hit, “Afternoon Delight,” the Tom Jones classic “What’s New Pussycat” from 1965, and the 1995 answer to the Electric Slide at wedding receptions, Los Del Rio’s immortal classic “Macarena.”
I do agree with their choice of the Titanic smash, Celine Dion’s 1997 weeper “My Heart Will Go On.” It just will not get out of one’s head. Just like the image of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack sinking into the briny deep while Kate Winslet’s Rose hogs a door clearly big enough for two people.
As far as the rest? Step aside rookies and hold my beer. Here is a REAL list of musical earworms: In 1988, Cher released the pop hit “Believe.” Forget that she was half of the duo who perpetrated “The Sonny and Cher” show in her early career. With “Believe,” she introduced pitch adjusting software Autotune to the music world, which saddled us with the lyrical excretions of the Black Eyed Peas.
In 2005, James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful” hit the airwaves. I refer to him as James Blunt Force Trauma because I feel like I’ve been hit on the head with a hammer every time I hear this ditty. In the beginning of the tune, Blunt screeches that “I’ve got a plan” to win the heart of the titular beautiful person. And that’s the last we hear of it. By the end of the song, Blunt has thrown in the towel, realizing he will never be with the beautiful woman. Talk about a woman dodging a bullet. Imagine having to listen to Blunt’s fractured falsetto for the rest of your life. And people don’t believe in hell on earth.
1974’s decrepit dirge “Seasons in the Sun” by Terry Jacks is the Ace Boss Supreme of vocal flatulence. With such uplifting lyrics like, “Goodbye my friend, it’s hard to die,” you could guarantee this rancid recitation wasn’t going to be played at anyone’s Wedding. Or Prom. Bar Mitzvah. Or Sweet Sixteen. Or…
Anyway. The success of that Ode to Lachrymal Secretions moved Jacks in a new direction: environmental activism. Which might explain teenage scold Greta Thurnburg’s “Doom on a Dime” whirlwind tour of the planet.
Moving on to Harry Chapin’s 1974 crapulent composition “Cats in the Cradle.” A father works hard to provide a home and food for his family, which results in an estranged son who grows up to do commit atrocities such as caring for his child who has the flu. There is the real Monster.
“Chariots of Fire” featured Vangelis’ 1981 instrumental theme song for the beach running snooze fest which became the go to background tune for anything from laxative commercials to, well, laxative commercials. This song almost makes me want to make the theme from “Rocky” into my ringtone.
“Walking in Memphis” by Mark Cohn (1991). Where do I begin? The ghost of Elvis is apparently alive and well in Graceland, and Mark knows it. Heading straight for the Jungle Room, apparently. The song makes me want to stuff a peanut butter and banana sandwich in my ears.
And don’t even get me started on the putrid prose in the stylings of Coven’s 1971 “One Tin Soldier” or the moribund musical musings from Mike and the Mechanic’s “Living Years” (1988).
Not that I have an opinion on the matter, mind you.