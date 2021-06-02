Babz Bites: Here we go ‘round the mulberry…tree

When I moved back into my grandmother’s home at 118 East Third Street, things had changed more than a little bit. What had been the childhood home of my mother and six aunts, as well as functioning as my grandfather’s health clinic, the interior and exterior had been more than modified a few times.
My grandfather purchased the home from Knox & Bros Funeral home in the early 1950s. Throughout the next few decades, the family lived upstairs and worked downstairs. My family always reminisces about an old cherry tree found in the backyard, along with clusters of rose bushes my Grandmother cared for year-round.
After Nan-Nan moved out of the home and sold it to my mother in the early 2000’s, the home became apartments and the back garden became a much-needed parking area. It’s still hard to not walk down the back steps and envision playing kickball in the yard or freeze tag, carefully avoiding the rose bushes. Several of the spaces surrounding the old house have also been modified into much-needed parking or green space, no longer bearing any resemblance to the backyards of even the 1980s and ’90s.
Although the backyard, or garden as I prefer to think of it, still is used for parking, we have been able to grow flowers, herbs, and even ferns along the fence or old brick home. In recent years out of what felt like nowhere, I began to notice a rather small tree with berries on it. The tree would fill with ripe light green berries that resembled blackberries or raspberries. I think at one point every bird in the neighborhood would come hold court in that tree. I waited and waited for the berries to turn purple, or what I thought would be a ripe color, but it never happened.
The next year I waited and still the same. And the next year. But the tree kept growing bigger every year. The berries and shade kept multiplying along with the birds. Then one summer I had the right guest at the right time.
“You know this is a mulberry tree right,” questioned my friend. It was so obvious! But, yet I felt so foolish.
I suppose I must have assumed it couldn’t be a mulberry tree, as I had always heard the song about a mulberry bush, never visualizing tree form. Last year about this time, I dove into my quest to better understand this beautiful tree. I hadn’t really thought I would have fruit trees in Maysville. But after shaking the branches I’ve learned anything is possible.
There are well over 100 species of Mulberries, but only three common species. The black mulberry, a native of South-west Asia, red mulberry of eastern North America, and the white mulberry of East Asia. The fruit is not so much a single berry as a multiple fruit. It is baked into tarts, pies, jams, jellies, syrups and wines. The black and red mulberries have a stronger flavor, the white are more subtle in taste.
A fun fact about mulberries, it’s the leaves of the white mulberry that are the staple diet of a silk work, the source of silk. A great mistake of the mulberry being imported into Britain in the 17th century was misleading the endeavor with black mulberries. After the great error, the mulberry quickly became an alternative used in folk medicine, most notably in treating ringworm.
I still don’t know where this beautiful mulberry tree came from, but its branches now span about 15 feet, and it’s not going anywhere.
Today I included a few of my favorite basic mulberry recipes. I’m still getting to know this delicious berry. Today’s recipes are simple and easy to grasp. This delicious superfood is packed with nutrition and flavor.
Good luck and enjoy!
Mulberry Lemonade
200 g Mulberries
¼ cup Powdered sugar
2 tbsp Lemon juice
500 ml Club soda
Ice cubes
Mint for garnishing
Add mulberries in a blender and blend to make a smooth puree.
Add the puree in a bowl and add sugar and lemon juice and mix well.
Transfer the puree in 2 serving glasses.
Top the glasses with club soda.
Garnish with mint leaves and serve immediately.
Mulberry Cobbler
Serves 8
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
2 cups mulberries
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup butter
3/4 cup flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 cup sugar
1/4 tsp salt
3/4 cup milk
Mix mulberries with 1/2 cup sugar and set aside. Put butter in the bottom of a deep baking dish and set in the oven to melt. Make a batter of remaining ingredients and pour over melted butter (do not stir). Put mulberries on top of batter; again, do not stir. Bake until the crust is light brown and puffy, approximately 35-45 minutes. Serve hot with ice-cream
Mulberries & Cream (gluten-free)
Preheat the oven at 300 degrees.
2 cups ripe mulberries
1/4 cup white sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 cup hot water
Place mulberries in a casserole dish or pan; add sugar and water. Cover and bake.
Serve with whipped cream & or ice cream on top.
The photo and recipes used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz.