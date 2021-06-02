Babz Bites: Here we go ‘round the mulberry…tree

When warmer weather rolls around one of the items that is most likely to be thought about is will this be the year when we will be able to take a summer vacation?

Since I was raised on the farm the topic of vacation was for those folks who weren’t tied to the land as much as the farmer. At least I think that was the reason as we took maybe two that I can recall. Other than that mom and dad would load us all up and we would go down to Canal City, Ky. to the annual Benton reunion. (That is way down in Morgan County and if you are a kid it just wasn’t much fun.) There I said it after all these years. But that was our time away from home

After I was married my wife and I think took one long trip out to Virginia but when we got home we learned that that was to be the last one without children since we learned we were expecting. Adding a family slows down or brings to a halt thinking about long vacations. We did do staycations as they are called these days. We would visit exciting places such as Woodland Mound, or Grant’s birthplace or even Serpent Mound. All could be said to be interesting but the word exciting was never used. My wife never complained as the situation at the time was where we just couldn’t. But in 1988 we had bought a house and we spent that year working on it so as to reflect that we were living there now.

However, in 1989 I learned that there was a man who lived around the area who would rent out his chalet (fancy word for A-frame.) up in the Smokey Mountains just outside of Gatlinburg, Tenn., and would rent it very reasonably and it came completely furnished. We talked it over briefly and decided our two children were old enough to be good at travel. Meghan was 12 and Brendan was 6 and this sounded good. So we reserved the chalet for a Monday until a Friday morning.

As we got closer to the vacation date which as I recall in August we realized our cars were nearing time to be traded and we were Leary of traveling that far in them. Now my mom had a fairly new Pontiac nine passenger station wagon and since she had retired from teaching she seldom drove it. (Also when you are 4-feet 11-inches tall it was better we took it for a while.) So we ask if we could borrow it and there was no way she would have said no to her grandchildren, it was a done deal.

Now since neither child nor their parents had packed for a vacation with children we weren’t experienced. I think it took days as we loaded just about everything in our house or at least the kids loaded all of their things. When the day came to start out we almost had to make room for the four of us. We pulled away from the house at about sunrise and all were in as high a mood as could be possible. In 1983 there was a movie made entitled National Lampoons’ Vacation and we all began to sing the song from it loudly, and entitled “Holiday Road.” It is safe to say that anything can be overdone and I have to feel that song was sung over 20 times before we had reached Maysville! It could have been more.

As we headed into Lexington to get onto Interstate 75 South the early morning rise and all the excitement wore the kids into slowly dozing off. To me, the drive to Gatlinburg is a pretty scenery drive and the closer to our destination the prettier and more into the mountains we were headed but all had gone to sleep and I was the only one to enjoy looking at the sights. Also, we learned that with all that was packed and as the steeper the hills became the harder it was on that big old station wagon. (I had forgotten it was only a six cylinder and it was very full.)

We finally arrived later that afternoon and after climbing straight up a 2.8-mile road to the chalet we then had to carry all that we packed up 22 steps to just get it to the door and once inside most was to go to the second floor. (Here is where I will tell you we never ever packed much again.) The great part is once we hit Gatlinburg and also Pigeon Forge we had a great time. We learned what tourist prices were and I learned it is very unwise to stay long in an arcade.

One day we decided to load up and drive up into the Smokey Mountains as that was why Gatlinburg was originally established there. The mountains are awesome to see firsthand and I will tell you I was amazed at what Mother Nature created. As for my two kids they were not in the least interested in anything outside of the corporation limits. So as I drove and my wife and I looked all over our children wore headsets that were at that time hooked up to cassette players. To this day they have never really seen the Great Smokey Mountains but they came home with T-shirts that had big old bears on the front and right above the bear were the words “Great Smokey Mountains.”

For four nights and five days, we were on a family vacation and I can’t speak for the rest but I never gave home much of a thought. We had sunshine those days we were there and hot weather but we did see Dollywood and many of the sights people go there for. It was so enjoyable that we returned many times with fewer clothes and toys but we did return with gifts for family and friends. From time to time when we as a family are gathered together we bring this story out of retirement and before the story is told someone will begin to sing the chorus to “Holiday Roads” and we all smile very much.

One part that they never remember was that they ask more than they sang “are we there yet’? To which I will still answer “no not yet why not sing that song one more time.” Good times are supposed to leave us with good memories and I will say it as will my family and that is we had a really good vacation.

–

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you care to read more of his writing he has two books out on the market and can be purchased. He can be reached at houser734@yahoo.com or mail him at P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.