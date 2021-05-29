Hixson’s Hoardings – Tidbits, gleanings and gossip from your Kentucky Gateway Museum Center

In Kaye Browning’s newest exhibit, “Scaled to Perfection: Encore,” Pam Throop has reproduced the Davidson Shop, an apothecary’s shop, in 1/12 scale, that still exists today in Williamsburg, Va., on the corner of Botetort and Duke of Gloucester Street.

An apothecary was more than just a druggist. He performed all kinds of medical treatments. Besides making medicinal herbs and concoctions, he performed surgeries, such as amputations, removing bullets, extracting teeth and was also the man-midwife! To give you an idea of 1/12 scale, all you need to do is look to the back of Davidson’s surgery and you will see an amputation kit leaning against the window. In Marla Toncray’s exhibit, “Tea Cups and Tools” on the second floor of the Wormald gallery, you can find an original amputation kit — full sized — complete with a saw, two long knives, cloth strap and several other tools in a wooden box lined with red velvet ca. 1850 once owned by Dr. L. M. Smith and given as a gift by Mrs. Mitchell Denham.

In 1957, an American archeologist, Ralph Solecki found remains of a Neanderthal in Iraqi Kurdistan. This poor being died about 45,000 years ago and there is evidence that he lost an upper limb. Forensics suggests that it was removed surgically, rather than through disease or trauma. What researchers also found is that most amputation up until ancient Greece was not for medical necessity but for ritualistic reasons or punishment. If you were caught stealing, you got your hand cut off. If you were accused of being lazy, you lost your foot. And, the way most cultures would stop the bleeding was by putting the rest of the limb in boiling oil!

To find the beginning of amputation as a medical practice, we have to go to the Greek physician, Hippocrates, referred to as the father of medicine due to recognition of the use of prognosis and clinical observation, categorization of disease, and he’s credited with coining the Hippocratic Oath. He believed that amputation should only be used when a patient is suffering from gangrene- a condition in which parts of your body start dying due to a lack of blood supply. The way Hippocrates would amputate the affected limb is by only cutting out the dead tissue and leaving any healthy tissue inside, then use cauterization and ligatures to stop the bleeding. Hippocrates replaced boiling oil with boiling water and valued personal hygiene before an operation. He wouldn’t try to close the wound, however. Instead, he believed in letting tissue heal on its own. But, despite all his efforts, most people died either during the operation or a few weeks afterward. The second major advance came over 500 years later with a man named Celsus. Celsus was a 2nd-century Greek Philosopher and his De Medicina was a source on diet, pharmacy, surgery and related fields, and “it is one of the best sources concerning medical knowledge in the Roman world.” He would amputate part of the living tissue in order to make a clean cut.

“This made healing easier as there was less surface area to heal. After the amputation, he would not leave the wound open. He would begin by cutting the bone slightly shorter and leave extra skin. Then he’d pull the skin and muscle tissue over the bone and stitch the skin together.” While his practices were definitely an improvement, his procedures were not aseptic and his mortality rate was still pretty high. From here, surgeons started using amputations for trauma, congenital malformation and cancer. But a problem remained. After you cut off a leg, the patient would lose a lot of blood, so they came up with a primitive tourniquet to stop blood going into the limb. (Remember there were no anesthetics. The patient was always fully awake and able to see their own leg being cut off!) They did discover that cutting away some nerves would, at least reduce the pain after the operation.

Everything changed in the Dark ages. Much of the medical knowledge on amputation wasn’t necessarily lost, it was just not being used. Most surgeons were men of the cloth and they were putting more into “faith in religion rather than science.” There was still a demand for amputation — better to lose a leg than lose your life! So, barbers took up the profession. They were skilled with knives, but without any knowledge of how to amputate, the practice basically went backwards. “There was no cleaning of wounds, no cauterizing and no proper cutting of the bone and nerves. As a result, patients suffered and died needlessly.”

China had already used gunpowder in the earliest firearms, Fire Lances, which contained shrapnel in the 10th century. It made its way on the silk road and the first use of firearms used in battle in Europe was in 1421. “The use of gunpowder with bullets and cannonballs can shatter bones and leave metal splinters in the flesh of nearby men.” Muskets didn’t fire small bullets. “They fired bullets up to 3 centimeters in diameter. When it would hit a soldier, it would take a piece of clothing into the wound. So, even if you removed the bullet, there might still be cloth inside which would begin to fester and infect your entire limb.” With the invention of the printing press, the books of Celsus and those who came after were copied and published around Europe. Surgeons could once again learn how to properly amputate a limb, saving countless lives. New techniques could be spread easily. “In 1452 it was suggested that all amputations should be done right below the knee or elbow. It standardized amputations so it would be easier to perform, it also allowed surgeons to cut at the location where medical complications were least likely to occur.” In the 16th century, the first amputation above the knee was performed by Ambrose Pare’. He was apprenticed to his older brother, a barber-surgeon in Paris and became a pupil of Hotel-Dieu, France’s oldest hospital. He served as a barber-surgeon to Kings Henry II, Frances II, Charles IX, and Henry III and is “considered one of the fathers of surgery and modern forensic pathology and a pioneer in surgical techniques and battlefield medicine.” He invented several surgical instruments including artery forceps. He used ligatures of arteries instead of cauterization during amputation. Over the next few centuries, the tourniquet was improved to cut off even more blood circulation. They improved the procedure for flapping skin and muscle over the bone and improved the way a limb would be cut. “In the early 19th Century, the emphasis lay on performing the amputation as fast as possible. Some surgeons would finish an entire amputation procedure in less than half a minute believing that the shorter a patient was operated on, the safer it would be. When anesthetics were used, the doctors were finally able to operate without keeping in mind the patient’s pain, allowing for more intricate operations and now we have antibiotics to treat any infection” and the operating theater is sterile. Most injuries can be treated without resorting to removing one’s limbs. In some instances, they can reattach a limb. Humanity has come a long way. I, for one, am thankful for modern medicine!

