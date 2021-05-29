Does This Column Make My Thighs Look Big?

I’ve hung my clothes on the best exercise equipment money can buy. Fast Trak, Inversion Bar, Ski Machine, Exercise Bed, Treadmill and more have proven to be wonderful places to park my wardrobe, while I parked myself in front of the television watching “Mystery Science Theatre 3000.”
Discipline is a funny thing. I’ve had it before. Just never with physical fitness. I got buff thanks to the Army in my 20s, stayed fit in my 30s courtesy of simultaneously working two 40 hour a week jobs, and kept it going in my 40s thanks to a health kick, the Adkins diet and the Maysville-Mason County Rec Park.
Then I hit a road block. One day I realized that I love food and hate exercise. I embraced an “Eat right, exercise, die anyway” mentality. Not, by the way, a philosophy I would endorse for any health-conscious human. Anyway, as a result, I have forty pounds of excess weight and I resemble Gru from “Despicable Me.” I used to compare myself to “The Addams Family’s” Uncle Fester, but it didn’t register with the Millennials. It’s always about the Millennials.
Upon reflection, this might not be the most sensible, life-affirming piece I’ve written. But, we’re all friends here, right? Friends of all types, shapes and sizes. And that is okay.
I’ve been tempted to take up the body tone torch often over the years. Yet every time I make a concerted effort, it seems to have diminished physical returns on my physical investment. Apparently the whole “metabolism wanes as you grow older” mantra is true.
So, from time to time, I use humor to explain my added girth. “I have the body of a God – Buddha,” or “I am in shape. Round is a shape, right?” True story, just between us, I gained thirty pounds in the year I moved to the country. Sometimes, less stress leads to more weight.
It’s actually an odd position in which to be, especially in the age of body shaming as a sport. Yet I see celebrities on TV, in the movies and in magazines whose bodies aren’t exactly “Vogue” material, and they seem to be okay. I guess it all comes down to the prism through which you look.
The well-worn chestnut “beauty is only skin deep” still holds true. There are a lot of ogres in swimsuit model’s clothing in the world, just as there are beautiful souls in people who will never make the cover of “Fitness” magazine. It’s all in the eye of the beholder.
Have you turned my overuse of cliches into a drinking game yet? If so, pull yourself out from under the table and consider this: look beyond the exterior of people and appreciate the person within. You might be pleasantly surprised at what you find.
And as for my expensive clothes hangers? With the exception of the treadmill, they have found good homes. Do you need a multi-speed wardrobe receptacle? Give me a call – we can probably work out a deal.