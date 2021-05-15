Castle and Key Distillery in Frankfort, originated as The Old Taylor Distillery Company.

Castle and Key Distillery’s retail shop, The Boiler Room, is located in a renovated section of the distillery

A botanical trail laces through the grounds of Castle and Key Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Originally established in 1887 by Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, The Old Taylor Distillery Company is now Castle and Key Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, thanks to restoration efforts by founding partners Will Arvin and Wes Murray and their team.

Gently restricting entrance, a narrow rope hangs across the building’s open doorway. A glance inside reveals rustic-looking light fixtures adorned with flame-shaped bulbs hanging from the ceiling. Oak floors lead to the recently, as in the last several years, restored distillery.

While no tastings or tours are being offered at this time, the grounds are open for exploration.

In front of the building, sunken railroad tracks the length of the structure seemingly come from and lead to nowhere. But they are eye-catching and likely once served an important purpose.

A wide sidewalk hugging the perimeter of the building rounds a corner leading to a modest-sized, square brick building known as Taylorton Station. Here, visitors line up at Counter 17 to purchase their spirits before staking claim at one of the property’s many areas designated for gathering.

Adirondack chairs arranged in a circle call to one group. A row of similar chairs lining a stone wall overlooking Glenns Creek is preferred by others. Throughout the property, benches and other seating options also invite visitors to stop and linger.

Shaped like a keyhole, the Springhouse is located between Taylorton Station and the creek. It covers one of the site’s five natural springs and symbolizes the notion that Colonel Taylor believed the water was the key to good spirits.

From here, the Botanical Trail is easily accessed. With the creek in constant view, the soft gravel path meanders for a quarter of a mile through the grounds. Past flowers, past recently-planted trees. And past trees that were likely growing when Colonel Taylor traversed the area.

Ultimately, the path winds back toward the main building, specifically The Boiler Room, or retail shop.

Inside, original features are maintained to create an interesting setting. A leather couch and high-back chairs face each other in one section. From the large windows near the ceiling, sunshine enters and floods the room.

Remnants of the past are visible in the ceiling, the brick walls and in the concrete floor. In the Boiler Room, visitors can purchase spirits and spirit-related products, such as clothing, glasses and even books. But too, hospitable and knowledgeable staff members are here to offer insight into the shop, the products and the distillery itself.

