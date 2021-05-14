Let’s Have A Confusing Discussion About Ghosts

Let’s talk about ghosts and the paranormal. As a child, I used to be scared to death of ghosts. Every bump and creak in the night convinced me there was a spook or specter right beyond my bedroom door, poised to attack.
Ghosts, not skeletons, mind you. Skeletons always seemed to be happy, sporting that nice toothy grin. They were just less foreboding.
I’m writing the following under the assumption that you know what a Ouija board is. For the unfamiliar, the internet defines Ouija, “as a flat board marked with the letters of the alphabet, the numbers 0–9, the words ‘yes,’ ‘no,’ occasionally ‘hello’ and ‘goodbye,’ along with various symbols and graphics. It uses a planchette (small heart-shaped piece of wood or plastic) as a movable indicator to spell out messages during a séance. Participants place their fingers on the planchette, and it is moved about the board to spell out words.”
Armed with this knowledge, permit me to ask you something. If you had to ask one question of a Ouija board, what would it be – What are tonight’s winning lottery numbers? Is the Ouija a door to the Beyond? And if so, does it have a first come, first served policy? How will I look in the afterlife – like I do now, or like Charlie Brown in his Halloween special?
Ask the Ouija (or spirit board of your choice) that if ghosts are supposedly real, why aren’t their exploits chronicled in the History section of the library instead of Fiction? Could Casper the Friendly Ghost be nominated as a good will ambassador and liaison between the dead and the living?
Paranormal investigators proclaim every noise, creak, and jostle is proof of the supernatural, while skeptics take a more cynical view. But absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.
Then there are psychics, mediums and the like. Is there a union for these afterlife interpreters? Should there be a grievance counsel for post life rights? What about an agreement between the living and the dead, laying down the rules of what can be haunted and what cannot?
The whole issue seems like a self-fulfilling prophecy. If you believe ghosts are real, every creak and groan will be proof of the supernatural. If you don’t, then there is probably no amount of “evidence” that would convince you otherwise. As Sigmund Freud once said, “sometimes, a cigar is just a cigar.”
Not wanting to get too serious here, but we have been led to believe that we will have a perfect life with our loved ones once we die. However, say you have been married more than once. With whom do you spend your afterlife – your first love, your second love, your third love, et cetera. Looks like the hereafter is just as complicated as the land of the living.
And as for the current crop of ghost hunters infesting the airwaves? Personally, I would add them to the centuries-old panoply of performance artists and give them the same amount of credence. If you are looking for a message from the paranormal, you might as well take a Beatles album and play it backwards. Sure, Paul might be dead if you believe the classic lore. However, if you had the chance to see him live in concert recently, you might want to reconsider your position.