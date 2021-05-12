Babz Bites: Rhubarb and Walnut Muffins

Despite mountains of obstacles throughout the last year, spending a little bit more time at home has opened our eyes in a variety of ways. For many of us the beautiful majesty of May in the river valley was welcomed more than ever before. Our backyards are filled with flowers blossoming, green trees and shrubs returning to life literally and figuratively filling negative space with vibrance. It’s amazing how many of us hadn’t realized what was growing right around us.

A staple in many Kentucky and Ohio yards, it’s hard to miss the bright lush rhubarb plant. However, if we don’t know what we are looking for it can be easy to do.

Truth be told, sometimes I have had more rhubarb than I’ve known what to do with. When we have an unfamiliar fruit or veggie to cook with it can be a little overwhelming. Sometimes when we only cook something once a year, we forget how simple it can be to utilize. The beautiful stalks of the rhubarb almost resemble celery stalks. Believe me, they taste a lot more like a lightly sweet strawberry. Today’s recipe reminded me how simple and delicious rhubarb can be. I’m already ready to make another batch.

After properly identifying rhubarb, keep in mind it is best picked when the stalks are about ten inches long, thin, and firm. There’s no need for scissors to cut the stalks, they will pull pretty easily. Red stalks aren’t any sweeter than green ones, they are just for presentation. The sweeter and less stringy stalks are picked at this time.

Go ahead and cut plenty while it’s ready. Rhubarb can stay in an unsealed bag in the refrigerator for about a week before turning. If I wasn’t going to use them within the week, I could wash, slice, and freeze them in a sealed bag until I am ready to use them.

Many gardens use the large leaves growing from rhubarb plants around other plants as a natural pest repellent. The leaves contain oxalic acid, a chemical poisonous to humans in large quantities. This is why you never see rhubarb with leaves for sale at the farmers’ market or store. But the leaves have many uses. The oxalic acid makes them wonderful for shining stainless steel pots and pans, just washing thoroughly after, as well as assisting the breakdown in a compost pile.

However, the flowers produced when the plant goes to seed are edible. They resemble a cauliflower in color and slightly in texture. Since these flowers have to be cut immediately they also make a beautiful edible bouquet.

Today’s recipe is new for us both. I knew I wanted to use rhubarb in a different but familiar way. The recipe exceeded my expectations. They are sweet and savory. The crunch on top with the sugar and toasted walnut could be made into a meal on its own. Rhubarb is also delicious with berries, other edible flowers, and anything to sweeten it up. There are so many kinds of rhubarb dishes but they are best served up fresh from the spring garden.

Good luck and enjoy!

Rhubarb and Walnut Muffins

Makes 12

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup cake flour

1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

¾ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 large eggs

¾ cup vegetable oil

½ cup sour cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup finely chopped rhubarb

⅓ cup finely chopped walnuts (lightly toast before chopping)

2 Large muffin trays (Silicone is best if you have it. Otherwise be sure and use large muffin wrappers. A standard sized tray or tin will also work.)

Spray muffin tray with nonstick cooking spray or line with cupcake liners, and set aside.

Using a large bowl, whisk together all-purpose flour, cake flour, one cup of the sugar, baking powder, salt, and set aside.

In a separate bowl, mix eggs, oil, sour cream and vanilla. Whisk until the batter is smooth.

Pour the egg mix into the flour mix. Stir with a spatula and combine the two. Add rhubarb and fold it into the batter.

In one last separate small bowl, mix remaining sugar and walnuts.

Spoon batter into muffin tray. Fill each slightly more than halfway. Next, sprinkle each with two tsp of the walnut mix.

Bake for 25 minutes, or until a light golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. May be eaten immediately or saved for later.

The recipe and photo used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from her wonderful friend with a green thumb, Wendy Knoch.