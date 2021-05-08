Hixson’s Hoardings – Tidbits, gleanings, and gossip from your Kentucky Gateway Museum Center

The historical side of the museum, which is notably called the Wormald Gallery, has a sketch of many important frontiersmen, Indians and a woman.
The Shawnee chief, Tecumseh, stands looking toward the drum from the War of 1812 in the new “Portraits from Our Past” exhibit. Tecumseh was born in Shawnee territory in what is now Ohio, southeast of Old Chillicothe. Compared to our own Henry Clay, he was considered a great orator. He was an advocate of intertribal Indian alliance who “directed Indian resistance to white rule in the Ohio River Valley” and believed in the joining of all Indians under a single nation. For early Americans, the War of 1812 was a desperate struggle for freedom and independence. Early Americans became involved in the conflict to secure British support for their own war against the United States.
With the impending onset of hostilities, the governor of the Indiana Territory, William Henry Harrison, sought military assistance from neighboring Kentucky. During the War of 1812, Kentucky supplied numerous troops and supplies to the war effort. A major supply depot for the war was at Newport, Kentucky. Saltpeter, one of the major constituents of gunpowder, was heavily mined in Carter County, Rock Castle County, and in Mammoth Cave. “Some 25,010 Kentuckians served in war, which was about five out of every six men then of military age. Fighting against both the British and their Native Americans allies, Kentucky sent a total of 36 regiments, four battalions, and twelve independent companies to the field.” Among the recruits were many Mason County men. “William B. Gow, a wheelwright nearing 40 years of age; and Caleb, Walter, and William Tarleton, brothers, enlisted on March 4, 1813, three more Tarleton brothers, John, Ralph, and Haller, entered the service; followed by the seventh brother, Thomas, on August 15th. The March recruits served under Captain John Baker of Boswell’s 10th Regiment, John, Ralph and Haller served under Capt. John Reading and Thomas under Captain Lynn West.” In late March, the new Kentucky recruits rendezvoused at Newport, Kentucky and left Cincinnati, Ohio northward to relieve their fellow Americans at Fort Meigs, Ohio. Fort Meigs was under siege. “The British and their Indian allies had succeeded in constructing a battery on an elevated summit across the river from Fort Meigs. On the fort’s side, another battery had been set up to the southeast of the fort.” “Eighty hundred Kentucky replacements under Col. John Dudley, crossed the Maumee and attacked the northern battery of the British. The remaining troops, joined by a detachment from inside the fort, attacked the southeastern battery.” One of the men joining the battle from inside was Simon Kenton, Jr. and William Gow and Caleb, Walter, and William Tarleton were in the group that overran the southeastern battery. With an American victory, Dudley’s men were ecstatic and set into the woods to finish the enemy ignoring the frantic shouts and gestures of Harrison. “Inside the woods an elaborate ambush had been set up by Tecumseh’s Indians. Six hundred and fifty militiamen were soon killed or captured.” The Indians killed the helpless Kentuckians with abandon and the British did nothing to stop it. Dudley’s throat was cut. “Barely 150 militiamen survived the ambush.” In the following weeks, Harrison’s men set about clearing the woods from the perimeter of the fort. Pvt. William B. Gow was “felled by an enemy sharpshooter from outside the fort.” “Because Kentucky did not have to commit manpower to defending fortifications, most Kentucky troops campaigned actively against the enemy. This led to Kentucky seeing more battle casualties than all other states combined.” According to muster rolls, the seven Tarleton brothers survived the war. (Caleb and his wife settled in Bracken County after the war and are buried in the Brooksville Cemetery.)
Isaac Shelby, Kentucky’s 1st and 5th Governor and Revolutionary War hero, helped lead the Kentucky militia “in the liberation of Fort Detroit from the British when he was in his 60s, leading to its renaming as Fort Shelby. Shelby also joined General Harrison in pursuing the retreating British troops led by Major General Sir Isaac Brock and Tecumseh into Canada, defeating them and killing Tecumseh at the Battle of the Thames. Many Kentuckians also took part in Andrew Jackson’s defeat of the British regulars at the Battle of New Orleans (1815), There is the sweetest letter to Sallie Davies written to her by her “beau” Robert Taylor from Washington before they were married, recounting a pageant to be held in Nashville “in honor of the great victory of the Battle of New Orleans by General Andrew Jackson.” It is lying by the 1812 Drum in the Wormald Gallery.
The War of 1812 had a lasting effect on Kentucky. “One consequence was that the Shawnee never again challenged white control of the state. Also, a number of Kentucky’s future leaders served in the war. Counting Isaac Shelby’s second term, which began just after the outbreak of hostilities, six consecutive governors of Kentucky were veterans of the war. Later governors Charles A. Wickliffe and John J. Crittenden also served as aides-de-camp in the war. Twenty-two of Kentucky’s one hundred twenty counties are named for participants in the War of 1812, including nine that were named after soldiers killed at the Battle of River Raisin.” It was considered the “Second War of Independence.”
