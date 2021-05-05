Babz Bites: Potato Salad

Warmer evenings and larger gatherings have expanded the food on our dining tables. This time last year we were discussing meals suited for one or two. What a pleasant wave of delicious hope we have found ourselves on.
Last week, I spent time with my family. We had not visited in-person for over a year and a half. There was much to celebrate; weddings, life, and family to name a few. Like many readers most of my family’s events all revolve around food. Before we knew who we would be breaking bread with, we were already discussing the menu. And to my relief, I wasn’t cooking. I could just sit back and enjoy eating someone else’s food.
In my opinion, when you aren’t doing the cooking, it’s best to appreciate whatever is put in front of you. And most importantly, keep your opinions to yourself. The first hot topic of discussion was immediately potato salad. Each person at the table had a different way to make and in addition to different ingredients they preferred. No mustard, no egg, heavy garlic, new potatoes, lots of celery leaves. The lists of do’s and don’ts went on and on.
Personally, I love it all. Potato salad is one of my favorite items to not just eat fresh, but to enjoy later on with potato chips. I know. I’m crazy. Literally, double-dipping but it’s so good. It amazes me how particular folks are about their potato salad. Family members would or wouldn’t eat any if certain ingredients were present or missing.
The family meal was delicious. And I am especially excited to eat leftovers. But to be honest it left me craving my grandmother’s potato salad. Well, technically some cousins from Stamping Ground. It was the first potato salad I ever had and I’m certain a gateway food for eating other foods. Nothing in this potato salad is leaking. When Nan-Nan made potato salad, if you didn’t like it, or didn’t like something in it, well too bad.
“You haven’t had mine,” was a recurring statement Nan-Nan would make. Usually, it was followed up by full mouths and clean plates.
Earlier this week while looking for her recipe, I came across an old email from Spring 2011. Nan-Nan was having me over for lunch and had made potato salad.
“Do you want biscuits or cornbread,” she asked. “Please don’t say both.”
Her cornbread was second to none. The skillet baked crunch was always perfect.
Looking back on it now, I’m sure we had just that and potato salad. Maybe some cucumber, and probably some butter pecan ice cream for dessert. Honestly, that was all we needed.
After finding a few things on the computer, I immediately went to my family recipe box collection.
Those boxes were my treasure troves. I began going through each individual box while many relatives were alive, organizing their already organized recipes and labels, asking questions, and beginning to formulate a recipe book. But to be honest, after my grandmother died, although I find great solace in my writing and recreating memories of her food, it was incredibly emotional. Sometimes my emotions overshadowed my words. I miss her so much.
Years later, looking through the notecard recipes and seeing her beautiful handwriting, thoughtful labels, and feeling her energetic personality just in the little way she crossed a “t” or wrote the letter “N” encouraged me to cook and to write.
Today I have included my favorite recipe for potato salad along with a few other favorites! Each is slightly different, but all use new potatoes. This is a wonderful way to avoid having to peel potatoes. Other potatoes will work, but avoid a step if you can.
Good luck and enjoy!
Louise’s Hot Potato Salad
Makes 6 Cups2 lbs new potatoes
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
2 tbsp stone-ground mustard
1/4 teaspoon paprika
2/3 cup chopped celery
1 onion, minced
3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
1/2 cup mayo
1 tsp celery salt
1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
1 tbsp fresh dill, chopped
Paprika for garnish
Combine the potatoes and salt to taste with enough water to cover in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Boil for 12 minutes or until tender but not mushy. Drain the potatoes and cut into bite-size pieces and place in a large bowl. Whisk the oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, mustard and a dash of paprika in a bowl until combined. Pour over warm potatoes and gently mix. Cover and chill.
Add celery, onion, egg, mayo, and celery salt to the mix several hours before serving and place in the fridge. Garnish with parsley and paprika just before serving.
Blue Cheese Potato Salad
Serves 1-12
8 new potatoes
2 tbsp parsley, chopped
3 scallions with tops, thinly sliced
2 ½ tsp salt
1 cup sour cream
1 ½ cup slivered almonds, toasted
¼ tsp white pepper
8 ounces blue cheese
¼ cup white wine vinegar
3 eggs, hard boiled and peeled
4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
radicchio leaves (optional)
Boil and peel potatoes. Cool and dice. Set aside a small bit of bacon and scallion. Combine all additional ingredients except radicchio leaves if using. Stir in potato mix. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours.
When serving, serve in radicchio leaves if preferred. Garnish with bacon and scallion.
Snappy Potato Salad
Serves 4
1/2 pound sugar snap peas
3/4 pound new potatoes
3 tbsp chopped shallots
2 tbsp peanut oil
2 tbsp white wine vinegar
1/4 cup fresh parsley, minced
1/2 tsp garlic, minced
1/4 tsp ground pepper, fresh
Wash pea pods, removing strings and ends. Cook peas in boiling, salted water for three to five minutes or until crisp and tender. Drain.
Cook potatoes in boiling salted water to cover for 15 minutes or until tender. Drain and let potatoes cool to touch. Cut potatoes into ¼ inch slices, leaving skin intact, if desired. Combine with potatoes and peas.
Combine shallots and remaining ingredients; pour over potatoes and peas. Toss. Serve warm or cold.
The recipe and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from her Aunts and the family recipe box.