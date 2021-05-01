Captivating cathedral commands attention

Construction of the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Annunciation in Athens, Greece, began in the early 1800s.
The Metropolitan Cathedral of the Annunciation, or the Metropolis, is the seat of the Greek Orthodox Church in Greece.
The walls of the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Annunciation in Athens, Greece, are made of marble.
The square in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Annunciation, with the Acropolis in the background, is seen from a balcony window in Athens, Greece.
Glossy tiles in geometrical shapes of burgundy and gray adorn Mitropoleos Square in Athens, Greece. A light afternoon crowd makes its way through the area accentuated with small trees and some shrubs when my husband and I arrive at our hotel across the street.
Our plans are locked on grabbing a bite to eat and walking through the Plaka to the Acropolis, which we can see in the distance. But located in the square is a stunning church, and it begs, first, for our attention.
The cathedral church of Athens and Greece, the Metropolis Cathedral of the Annunciation, is constructed with the marble of over 70 demolished churches. Work began in 1842, and the completed cathedral was dedicated in 1862.
Two bell towers stretch to the sky on either side of the entranceway, which features three arched openings. We climb a few steps and enter. Underneath the dome, ornate frescoes and sculptures adorn the interior.
Although we spend only a short time here, the church and its presence will return to the narrative of our stay in Greece.
On the day we depart Athens to return home, a rush of activity unfolds around the square. Efforts to secure the area are underway. Using barricades, police block the entrance to the one-way street adjacent to the square, and the easy-flowing traffic comes to an abrupt stop.
Those of us who have parked cars along the route are asked to move them to another location. Only, we can’t. We have arranged for a representative of the rental company to retrieve the vehicle from us, here in front of our hotel. We’ve arranged for our ride to the airport to pick us up here as well.
Understandably, those details do not matter to the officer. Someone of great importance, someone requiring intense security, will soon be arriving at the cathedral, and the officer has a job to do. Nonetheless, he kindly offers us a small window of time to reconcile our situation.
With the assistance of our hotel’s receptionist, we are thankfully able to successfully do that. But we leave Athens that morning never learning the details of the pending event.
The ongoing mystery, it seems, serves to further validate the caliber of the captivating cathedral that commands our attention upon our arrival.
