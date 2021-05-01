Coming Next-A License To Print Money

How come we do not have an Ohio River monster? All the great waterways of the world have one. The Loch Ness Monster, the Lake Champlain Monster, the Kraken…everyone on earth has a signature water beast except for Maysville.
Unless it hasn’t been discovered yet. Here is where I come in. The following is a true story. A few years ago I was producing a promotional video for the Chamber of Commerce. I went out at dawn one summer morning to get some sunrise video of downtown.
Maysville did not disappoint. The light bouncing off the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge, a gentle fog rising from the river. Mechanics Row, the Courthouse and Presbyterian Church, which look amazing any time of day.
Next, I went to Aberdeen to get some city views with the river in the foreground. Everything was going swimmingly, until I saw it, cutting through the Ohio River like melted butter.
What it was, I could not say. It looked big, but how big, I do not know (I would be a horrible crime scene witness). What I did notice was that as it got closer, it did a course correction, heading right toward me.
Intrepid news hound that I am, I did what anyone viewing an unusual creature coming their way would do – got out of Dodge. Which means either I avoided becoming the Breakfast snack for a river monster, or I missed the Cryptid story of a lifetime.
You see, I come from a long line of Worriers. Not Warriors – Worriers. My family crest is a glass of Alka Seltzer and a Xanax on a field of yellow.
Mind you, I would not be sharing this with you if I had not got video to back up my claims. I may stretch your credulity from time to time, but I would never tell you a falsehood.
Sure, I still have the video. The problem is that it is of the same quality of the Doctor Robert Wilson 1934 Loch Ness Monster photograph or the Patterson-Gimlin footage of Bigfoot in 1967 in Northern California. That is the chance you take shooting footage in the early morning – you are at the mercy of the natural lighting.
My description will be lacking. It was large and flattish with a huge head narrowing to a slender tail. The thing was reminiscent of a loaf of French bread. If it could swim fast. And was maneuverable.
I’ve wondered what it could be. An otter, perhaps. Maybe a beaver. A pet alligator that got too big for its owner and was released into the wild. That actually happened in Lexington this week. Whatever the species, it was real. Anything that could swim as fast as it did and change course precludes the possibility of it being a log.
There it is – my story laid bare before you. Which brings us back to my point – the dearth of mythical creatures in our majestic waters.
In that spirit, I would humbly submit my video as proof of life of an Ohio River monster. Loch Ness has Nessie. I am proud to introduce our own river monster, Maysie!
Think of the news coverage and tourism dollars that could be generated by Maysie: sure, it looks like a loaf of French bread, but bread can be cute and marketable, can’t it? After all, Manatees are called Sea Cows and everyone thinks they are cute.
I’m thinking Maysie plush toys, Maysie t-shirts and hoodies, socks and hats, Maysie floating toys, Maysie necklaces and other fine themed jewelry. And, of course, Baby Maysies.
That is without even considering the income we will make on Maysie River Monster Tours. Talk about putting the Ohio to good use.
Well, I’m off to start producing Maysie (patent pending) swag. Look for merchandise coming soon to a store near you!