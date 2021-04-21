Wayback Wednesday

April 12, 2021
It may seem like spring will never arrive but it will and when it does the hummingbirds will be back in our area.
If you are a hummingbird lover, as I am, then now is a good time to prepare for the little birds to visit your yard.
Judging from history, hummingbirds who migrated from Mexico and probably ﬂew nonstop across the Gulf of Mexico have begun arriving in our area. The only hummingbirds which nest in our area are ruby-throats although there have been occasional sightings of rufous.
A summer storm a few years back sparked my interest in the fascinating little critters when my son discovered a hummingbird lying in our yard as we cleaned up branches blown out of our tree by the storm. The little ruby-throat was lying in the grass, still alive but barely. After several calls to wildlife experts, we were advised to leave it alone and let nature take its course. We decided against that advice and instead opted to rescue the bird and see what would happen.
We gathered some soft grass, moss and twigs from our pine tree and placed the material and the bird in a shoe box. We mixed up some homemade nectar and fed the hummingbird with a straw. After doing some research, I knew it needed the added protein from insects so we tried grinding the bugs into the nectar and eventually came up with a formula that the bird would eat. Then began the task of feeding the bird almost nonstop for 16 hours a day for a couple of weeks. It would perch on a stick and we would carry it to ﬂowers so it could get the hang of eating on its own.
We also undertook the job, believe it or not, of teaching it to ﬂy. We would take it into the yard, gently toss it into the air and catch it in our hands as it tried out its wings. Finally, it got it and took off . But it would return every few hours to the shoe box for some nectar. The trips back to the box and tweeting for food became less and less frequent and ﬁnally it “left the nest” for good.
To this day I wonder if Ruby made it in “the real world” and if the little bird came home to our yard each year for the rest of its life.
After the experience with the rescued hummingbird, I decided it was a good time to try my hand at putting up some hummingbird feeders. It actually took a few years and some experimentation with different types of feeders (more expensive isn’t better) before I was successful. Now, we welcome several of the birds to our yard each year and I am determined to attract even more.
This year as in years past, I am all in — I have a solar fountain to place in a birdbath because hummingbirds love to play in the water; I have a cage I am ﬁlling with nesting material to hang near our pine trees, and I have a hummingbird swing to place nearby. My feeders are washed and ready and the first few are filled and in place, ready for the first arrivals.
If you are interested in hummingbirds and attracting them to your yard, here is some advice from the experts and some things that have worked for me:
— Do not use store-bought nectar. Not only is it expensive, it also contains red dye that can be harmful to the birds. The red color on your feeder will attract them. The formula for nectar is one part sugar (just regular cane sugar you buy at the grocery) to four parts water. Boil the water if you like although it is not necessary. Let it cool before ﬁlling the feeder and store leftover nectar in the refrigerator for future use.
— Place feeders at different points around the yard, not all within sight of each other. Male hummingbirds are belligerent little critters and very territorial so having feeders out of sight of one another means more birds get to eat.
— Keep your feeders clean. Bacteria which grows in feeders can be deadly to hummingbirds. Clean with soap and water or a mild bleach solution and rinse well and dry before reﬁlling. I use a baby bottle brush to clean the hard-to-reach spaces in mine. A good guide for cleaning: if the weather is 60 degrees, then leaving the nectar for two or three days is acceptable. However, on a 90-degree day, the feeders should be changed daily. In other words, use common sense, the warmer the weather, the more often feeders should be cleaned.
— To prevent ants from filling your feeders, use ant moats. These are available at most places that sell hummingbirds feeders and other supplies, are fairly inexpensive and contain no chemicals, only the water you fill them with. Ant guards, on the other hand, contain pesticides that are harmful.
— You can buy a cage for nesting materials or use a suet cage. I bought a suet cage for $2 and ordered some raw cotton to ﬁll it. Do not use human or animal hair (it may have chemicals on it), string or yarn.
— Plant hummingbird-friendly ﬂowers in your yard such as bee attracting„ balms, columbines, daylilies, and lupines; biennials such as foxgloves and hollyhocks; and many annuals, including cleome, impatiens, and petunias. I have two window boxes I fill with wave petunias each year they seem to love. I also have had a planter of tropical hibiscus on my deck last year they seemed to enjoy.
Some interesting facts about hummingbirds: „
—Their name comes from the fact that they flap their wings so fast (about 80 times per second) that they make a humming noise. „
— Hummingbirds can fly right, left, up, down, backward, and even upside down. They are also able to hover by flapping their wings in a figure-8 pattern.
— Hummingbirds are one of the few groups of birds that are known to go into torpor, a very deep, sleep-like state in which metabolic functions are slowed to a minimum and a very low body temperature is maintained.
A good source of information can be found at hummingbirds.net, which has an annual map where viewers can report their first sighting of hummingbirds from throughout the nation. I reported our first one on April 4 several years ago and it was on the map either later that day or early the next day. I also belong to some Facebook groups for hummingbird lovers — Hummingbirds Anonymous and Hummingbird Academy.
The bottom line — experiment and don’t give up. Put your feeders out early and be prepared. If you provide food and a pleasant environment, hummers will find your yard.