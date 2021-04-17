Ky. state parks diverse, distinctive

Redbuds line the walk along Butler Lake at General Butler State Resort Park in Carrollton.
Redbuds are in bloom at General Butler State Park in Carrollton.
Geese are present on Butler Lake at General Butler State Resort Park in Carrollton.
The Butler Lake Trail at General Butler State Resort Park in Carrollton, covers over a mile of the close to eight miles of interconnected trails at the park.
A river view is available from a lookout point at the General Butler State Resort Park in Carrollton.
With the simple objective to soak up as much spring as possible, our family recently made the close to two-hour trek to General Butler State Resort Park in Carrollton.
Kentucky’s state parks are diverse and respectfully distinctive, but one thing remains a constant: they showcase the beauty of nature in the commonwealth.
Upon entering the park, we remained on the winding, narrow drive. Past the shelterhouse and lake, past the campground, and past the lodge and convention center. We kept driving until we reached a scenic overlook.
Below us, the residents of Carrollton bustled about with the river as their backdrop. And all around, flowering displays of redbuds, Bradford pears and other white-blooming trees dotted the hillside.
We returned to the park drive and followed it until it led us to the Butler-Turpin House, which was closed. Handwritten instructions to purchase entrance tickets at the lodge were taped to the window. But instead, we poked around the property, enjoying the colorful trees and the chorus of cardinals and red-winged blackbirds.
We traveled to the lodge next to snag a map and to seek advice on which hiking trail would suit us best. The park features just under eight miles of interconnected trails of varying degrees of difficulty. But making a selection was simple.
Drawn to water, we chose the Butler Lake Trail, a 1.6 mile trail that wraps around the lake. From the parking lot, we entered the path clockwise, moving from the concrete sidewalk that lines the water to the wooden plank path. Once we crossed the gravel on the dam at the end of the lake, we found ourselves on the true dirt path.
A few steps in, we paused at a picnic table and sat for a minute in the shade. Although no one was fishing at the moment, we gathered from the 13 bobbers caught in the tree branches before us that it must be a popular spot to do so.
Turtles sunning on logs scrambled to jump into the water, creating gentle splashes, as we passed. For the most part, we saw them, but there were a few instances when we only heard the splashes.
Probably because they thought we had food, two bright-white geese swam to the shore near the path. When they realized we did not have anything to offer, the duo lost interest in us and swam away.
We continued on and heard something rustling in the brittle, brown leaves covering the ground. A snake? Perhaps a chipmunk? Just in case it was the former, we didn’t investigate for too long.
From the far side of the lake, we walked a final stretch that took us by the road, by a sturdy t-shaped dock, and finished by passing the not-yet-in-use boathouse and seasonal docks.
The trail was relatively flat, with only a few isolated inclines. The lake, within view from the path the entire route, shimmered under the blue skies. And a modest breeze provided just enough of a restorative respite from the warming temperatures.
Accomplishing our objective, we spent our day entrenched in natural beauty.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)