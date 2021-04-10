Ripped (Off) From Today’s Headlines

Robert Roe

Life nothing but a grind? Monotony got you down? Buck up – it is not so bad. Take a look at news headlines from the week that was:

Archaeologists announced they uncovered a large ancient pharaonic city near Luxor that had had not been seen for centuries. The city was built more than 3,400 years ago during the reign of Amenhotep III.

Located near Luxor, the city was well preserved, complete with artifacts from everyday life. One person described it as an Egyptian Pompeii.

Not to be outdone, what is being called the Scottish Pompeii has been found at Skara Brae. A massive storm stripped away part of the countryside, revealing the ruins. At first the uncovered houses were believed to be Iron Age. However, radiocarbon dating revealed that Skara Brae’s earliest residents settled in 3180 B.C., placing it in the Neolithic Age.

In other science news, Homo Sapiens apparently interbred with Neanderthals. That information came courtesy of DNA from 45,000-year-old remains found in a Bulgarian cave. Scientists performed genome sequencing on three males and a 35,000-year-old female from the same area and discovered Sapiens appeared in Africa around 300,000-years-ago and encountered Neanderthals while exploring other parts of the world.

Elsewhere, scientists have found two new species of burrowing animals that lived in northeastern China 120 million years ago. The little scamps are called Fossiomanus sinensis and Jueconodon chenispiky, and they had claws made for digging tunnels.

In travel news, scientists are hopeful a propulsion system called the Direct Fusion Drive (DFD) could get humans past Neptune in 10 years. The drive works by superheating propellant and streaming it out to create thrust. Still in the works, the DFD would activate once a spacecraft reached orbit, propelling the rocket up to 44 kilometers per second.

Created by the agile minds of the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory and Princeton Satellite Systems, the DFD uses pure deuterium (also known as heavy hydrogen) to fuel and provide electric for the space vehicle.

Old and busted: Physics. The new hotness: a new type of Physics. Maybe. Wednesday, researchers at Chicago’s Fermilab announced a discovery that could turn physicist’s understanding of how the universe works upside down. The scientists released the results of an experiment on the Muon g-2, which we now know is a heavier version of an electron.

Short story long, early results suggest the muon might be more magnetic than had been theorized. If so, it would challenge the Standard Model of particle physics. In one theoretical physicist’s words, “Wow.” Wow, indeed.

And if that was not enough excitement for the week, Cincinnati Police were on the lookout Thursday after reports of a group of monkeys on the loose at St. Joseph Cemetery in East Price Hill. The prankish primates were supposed to be from someone’s private collection of exotic animals. Cincinnati Catholic Cemetery Society president Stephen Bitner said he and the cemetery manager patrolled the area to no avail. But, he added, the cemetery does have a flock of wild turkeys.

And you thought nothing interesting ever happened.

