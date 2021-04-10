Spring speaks of Resurrection

Nature speaks profoundly to me of the unmatched, uncharted, unmistakable, unfailing, and unlimited might, forethought, care, wisdom, and love of God.
I’m reading a book that said, those who truly feel a connection to God while exploring or experiencing nature must be careful as a tendency to worship creation over Creator could develop. That warning wrenched my heart. How could one look to the created thing and not see the intelligent, loving creator- the reason for the masterpiece? There is no wonderful painting without the painter. There is no musical concert without the composer and musicians planning it and playing it. Creation whispers, sings and even shouts the majesty of the Creator.
Creation teaches abstract, spiritual truths that we couldn’t understand without physical illustrations. For example, no one can physically see what will happen after physical death, yet Paul through Godly inspiration inspires hope as he teaches about eternal life by means of something so subsistent and so instinctual as planting a crop of wheat. We can see a glimmer of the restoration plan, and we can harness hope as we see each spring blossom or fall harvest burst to life.
Martin Luther said, “Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone but in every leaf of springtime.” This excerpt from 1 Corinthians15:37- 57 demonstrates how vital nature is to our understanding of the Creator and thus proper worship of Him and our risen Savior- Jesus!
“When you sow, you do not plant the body that will be, but just a seed, perhaps of wheat or of something else. But God gives it a body as he has determined, and to each kind of seed he gives its own body. Not all flesh is the same: People have one kind of flesh, animals have another, birds another, and fish another. There are also heavenly bodies and there are earthly bodies, but the splendor of the heavenly bodies is one kind, and the splendor of the earthly bodies is another. The sun has one kind of splendor, the moon another and the stars another; and star differs from star in splendor.
So will it be with the resurrection of the dead? The body that is sown is perishable, it is raised imperishable; it is sown in dishonor, it is raised in glory; it is sown in weakness, it is raised in power; it is sown a natural body, it is raised a spiritual body.
If there is a natural body, there is also a spiritual body. So it is written: “The first man Adam became a living being” the last Adam, a life-giving spirit. The spiritual did not come first, but the natural, and after that the spiritual. The first man was of the dust of the earth; the second man is of heaven. As was the earthly man, so are those who are of the earth; and as is the heavenly man, so also are those who are of heaven. And just as we have borne the image of the earthly man, so shall we bear the image of the heavenly man.
I declare to you, brothers and sisters, that flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God, nor does the perishable inherit the imperishable. Listen, I tell you a mystery: We will not all sleep, but we will all be changed— in a flash, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed. For the perishable must clothe itself with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality. When the perishable has been clothed with the imperishable and the mortal with immortality, then the saying that is written will come true: “Death has been swallowed up in victory.”
“Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?” The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.
Elizabeth Barret Browning noted, “Earth’s crammed with heaven, and every common bush afire with God: but only he who sees takes off his shoes.”
God has written His laws in our hearts, if only we would humble ourselves to allow His prodding. He has revealed Himself to us through nature, if only we would slow down and learn from it. The Lover of our souls has explained His plan, His tender and just heart, His fond desires, and His glorious might, if only we take Him at His word and feed our souls with it. The Creator of all things has provided a transformational love and a way to live differently than the whole harried world if only we would embrace it.
Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama.