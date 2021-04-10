Spring speaks of Resurrection

I have noticed that from time to time people will post photos of barns or other outbuildings and write that they wanted to show these rustic buildings.

I admit they can look very nice. Even some are stately. However, the majority of these pictures are of barns, etc. that are now looking very much the center of attention and that is because yes they are rustic. The thing is these buildings began their existence as a new building. When they first appeared the lumber was fresh in color and green in texture. This is how a building is planned for the most part. When constructing something you want it to look shiny new and looking new enough to take the center stage of attention.

However, let at least twenty to thirty years of the four seasons we have and a new barns lumber begins to darken and age. Old man time has allowed that barn to revel in its splendor as the new building in the area long enough and now changing the looks just as it does to we humans. We weather and age as time goes by. We do not care for it in the least but it happens. If a barn could speak, I feel they would express a mutual feeling. The thing is the barn or outbuilding cannot speak up so it has to just stand there and let time do what it does best. It changes us.

I am not exactly sure as to just how many years it takes before a barn goes from the title of that new barn to being called that rustic old barn. If the barn doesn’t get painted on a regular basis and keeps the natural look that wood gets darker and darker until it becomes a dark gray or near to black. In the world of buildings, a barn passes from that new building to that old sentinel just up the road. Therefore, it is safe to say nobody builds a rustic building, as they just become one. Probably from the long stay at one place ensures, even more, the title of rustic. Just stop and think of a barn you have passed by almost on a daily occurrence and how long has it been that rustic old barn? I bet you cannot think back to when it was not as it has always been that old barn.

Here is where I learned as a boy that the passing from a new structure to a rustic structure is a given. really. But if not repaired and maintained from time to time father time will see to it that it will be that old barn you used to see. To me that is sad and these days, we see it happening more. Since tobacco is not a mainstay in agriculture anymore and more of the farmland becoming building sites for residences, many barns fall out of the category of needed. However, back in the days I was growing up on our farm I watched my dad deal with this.

It seems to me that in the later winter months dad would look his buildings over and if he saw a section of siding that the weather had worn out dad would measure it and go either to J W Smith Lumber in Felicity or sometimes over to a sawmill and buy enough hemlock siding to replace with and then on a day when the weather would allow we all jumped on the project and replaced that old siding and you knew where you had done this as it looked very much like a new building. Sometimes the barn doors would begin to weaken in structure and maybe even come unhinged. To this dad would remove the doors from the barn and re-nail the siding and mend spots that were weak and re-hinge and remount the doors onto the barn.

Our barns had corrugated roofing and every third summer Howard Swope and his painting crew would appear and spray paint the barns rooves along with all the outbuildings with aluminum paint. L know my dad said that if you don’t paint the rooves every three years the metal will begin to rust and once rust begins it is very hard to keep a roof from rusting and faster. So in late winter, we found ourselves swinging hammers on nice days and watching men walk all over the rooves spraying new paint in the summers. I assume this to have been routine maintenance.

We were never told just why only because it needs to be done would be the answer to the question of why. From those years, I think I learned it takes a while to age into the category of rustic. However, it is up to the owner of the building to maintain it routinely to hold it as rustic and if a man did not then he would in a lot faster time than he had figured to lose that building. Even though I felt it was just dad making busy work for us boys and if I had paid much attention I would have seen around the Fruit Ridge neighborhood most every farmer had done a little mending on their buildings also.

You see we do not create the look we like to see on a majestic old barn. That rustic look is a look that it has endured the elements and the tenants well. What we do not notice is a good farmer mending the faithful building that has served him and served him well all these many years. I know as I drive around the country and where I live is still very much country I still see many barns. Most are looking in well-kept order and are ready to be used. However, I do see occasionally a barn that is almost ready to collapse and I see that as a sad thing. Most of the ones I see are let go, as the need is no more there. I do not think there is really a lot we can do for them but feel sorry for it is their time. When I observe one of these it reminds me to appreciate the barns well kept and wearing the honor to be referred to as rustic. It took them long enough to earn that honor so I guess it will not hurt to take a moment and appreciate them.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you would like to read more of his stories, he has two books that are for sale. To contact Rick go to houser734@yahoo.com. Or just write to Rick at P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.