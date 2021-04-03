It’s spring, let the hiking commence

An easily accessible waterfall is one of the highlights of a hike at Cove Spring Park in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Water rushes along a creek at Cove Spring Park in Frankfort, Kentucky.
A stone wall is among the marks hikers will pass at Cove Spring Park in Frankfort, Kentucky.
The trails and the ground around them remain brown and dotted with the brittle leaves of fall, but the hint of spring is there.
Timid tulips, quiet crocuses and bold dandelions dare to push through the soil. Before our eyes, the buds on the trees transform into full blooms, and soon, leaves will emerge. Perhaps even most notably, the birds sing more aggressively in the morning, as well as later in the day, than they have the past few months.
It’s spring, and nature is responding accordingly, beckoning us back outside. So, let the hiking commence.
Old favorite haunts, such as Red River Gorge and Carter Caves, always remain a reliable option. But for now, my husband and I have our sights locked on discovering other locations in our beautiful commonwealth.
Last weekend, we chose our state capital. For us, it remains untapped, and it’s a convenient-enough drive for our youngest son to take to meet us from Louisville.
On its over-200 acres located off US 127, Frankfort’s Cove Spring Park and Nature Preserve features trails, flowing streams and springs that lead to waterfalls. It offers an archery range, a sky trail, access to the wetlands and several picnic shelters nestled near picturesque corners of the property. And more than one parking lot.
Unfamiliar with this destination, we entered the first parking lot we encountered. Our son did the same, but that landed him in a different lot.
Once we realized our predicament, we drove less than a mile up a rather steep incline to meet him.
Featured in this particular corner of the park is the archery range and the .6-mile Sky Loop, which is just that: a flat, circular path with a recreational feel. A perfect place to take a short stroll or to walk a dog, which three different sets of pet owners were already doing.
Our party joined the loop and proceeded clockwise. Once we’d come close to full circle, the view opened up to downtown Frankfort. On the distant horizon, nestled among the tree tops, is the capitol dome.
As much as we enjoyed our experience on that path, we were actually looking for more of a traditional hiking trail, so our family returned to the first lot.
Adjacent to the parking lot in that area is a modest-sized shelter. Cascading down the limestone directly behind that is a striking waterfall. What luck! Typically, the trails we hike require a bit more work on our part before we reach the payoff of crashing water.
In this section of the park, we continued to explore the water and the nearby trails. While they and the ground around them remain brown and dotted with the brittle leaves of fall, the hint of spring is there.
By the time we departed, the sky had eased into blue from gray, and the temperature had climbed into the 50s. A number of people had arrived. A few secured a spot under the shelter at a picnic table and were unpacking their food from a cooler. Using the falls as a backdrop, a young couple posed for pictures. And small children clad in rain boots splashed through the puddles.
Our visit that day revealed two separate facets of Cove Spring Park. And the promise, like that of spring, of more to be explored in the future.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)