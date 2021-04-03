Doomsday is upon us — or so I have heard

Remember the past year? Kind of hard to forget, what with the coronavirus and all. Given the tendency of Americans to be fickle and short of memory when it comes to current affairs, it might be forgiven if we lapse from time to time when it comes to the timeline of COVID-19.
To wit, the initial rollout of the pandemic. The goal in the early days was flattening the curve, giving health professionals the chance to treat the illness without hospitals being overwhelmed. Mask wearing was imperative and gloves were encouraged, while face masks and cleaning supplies were stripped from grocery store shelves by a panicked nation.
Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the President Anthony Fauci, not to be confused with the Roaming Gnome of Travelocity fame, has moved the goal posts since Day One, mixing words of hope with progressively dire predictions of misfortunes to come.
His light at the end of the tunnel seemed to have a freight train heading right at us.
Which brings us to our latest prognostication from the Big Kahuna at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At a recent White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she had a recurring feeling “of impending doom” in the fight against the pandemic.
The national COVID conversation went south when the issue went from being a health issue to becoming a political one. Just look at President Joe Biden trying to take credit for the medical advances that were formulated under the Donald Trump administration.
Meanwhile, the adults in the room at the local level took care of business. I got my second Moderna vaccine Wednesday. And all I can say is that folks who are worried about taking the shot need not fret. The Buffalo Trace District Health Department has the matter in hand.
I took the first dose a month ago and had no side effects. With the second batch there was about an hour of mild light-headedness, and nothing else.
The process is equally painless. The staff at the Health Department is a well-oiled machine. Walk in the door of the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club, fill out a two-page form (nothing major-just questions about allergies and so on to ensure there is no interaction with the vaccine), then head into the auditorium.
From there, you are ushered to a table where your form is looked over and, in the case of the second dose, your COVID-19 vaccination card it filled out.
From there you are sent to the first available injection station. Say good morning, relax your arm and voila! You’ve been administered the vaccine.
Next you are asked to sit in the bleachers at the ends of the gym to ensure there are no adverse reactions. After that, you are ready to go about your day!
As always, hats off to Caitlin at the Boys and Girls Club, Victor, Bridget, and Lisa from the Health Department, and all the folks who helped make getting protection from COVID-19 seamless and painless.
And as for impending doom? Sorry, Dr. Walensky, dire omens may sell on the national stage but here in the trenches, the outlook seems much brighter.