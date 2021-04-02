I have met the alien, and he is us

Before you start smugly chuckling to yourself about folks who believe in Aliens, consider this: at one time, people thought the world was flat. In that spirit, let us talk about Unidentified Flying Objects. Or UFOs, if you prefer.
I read this week a new study that alleges an Alien world might reside inside Earth. The thought, according to the scientists who conducted the study, is that our planet was formed by an impact, and a primordial “embryo planet” named Theia lives in the Earth’s mantle.
A few years ago (2016), scientists at UCLA posited that the world might be the creation of two planets that fused after colliding: Earth and Theia. Bonus: the lab coat folk think this collision also formed the Moon.
At Arizona State University, Qian Yuan and his colleagues suggest the mysterious dense spots in Earth’s interior are the specific pieces of Theia that are still intact.
What does this mean to you, Gentle Reader? More than you may realize. A 2009 column in the Weekly World News put forward the idea that your co-worker may be an Alien. And, as a public service, they offered signs you could observe that may determine if the person Bogarting the last glazed doughnut is not of this earth.
Keep an eye out for mismatched clothes. Author Brad Steiger says since ETs don’t really “get” us, they wear apparel that might be considered to be in bad taste. I wore a lime green leisure suit for Easter one year. And one blue and one black sock for a couple of months just to see if anyone would notice (they didn’t).
Does someone you know display unusual eating habits? Personally, I enjoy dipping Cheetos into spam spread. Orange juice with cheese sandwiches are tasty. Oh, and cheeseburgers topped with Frisch’s tartar sauce and chili. I call it a slop burger. Yum yum!
Is there a co-worker who has an offbeat sense of humor? Aliens (or parents) might not understand humor on our planet. On a related note, what is the difference between a duck? One leg is both the same! What is the difference between a bike? An orange, because a vest has no sleeves – I’ll be here all week!
Anyone you know keep a hand-written or online diary? I ask because Aliens are constantly gathering data. And even though they have mastered interstellar travel, they don’t have access to a simple thing like a digital recorder.
Does someone at your job constantly ask questions about customs of co-workers? Because, duh, Aliens are trying to learn Earth culture. I do that. For example, someone at work actually watches “The View.” Why? Does anyone really care about Joy Behar’s take on current events? And how come cheerleading isn’t a sport? They display as much athleticism as the folks on the floor or field.
After going over the list, I can only assume that in order to find an Alien in the workplace, all I needed to do was look in the mirror. I have found the Alien – and he is Me.