Going postal over the quality of my mail

Indignant. That’s what I am. And I have the U.S. Postal Service to thank for it.
I remember the time when my mail consisted of Entertainment Earth and Bradford Exchange catalogs and flyers. Bits and Pieces was another good one. I’ve bought everything from hummingbird statues to anniversary clocks to replica Six Million Dollar Man lunchboxes through these. And dreamt about buying a whole lot more.
Now? I get flyers for Beltone hearing aids. AARP asking me to join. Jeepers Creepers — how long is it until I get an offer for the Life Alert bracelet (I’m too lazy to schlub to the refrigerator to get a beer and I can’t get up) or the walk-in bathtub? Not that there is anything wrong with that – it’s just that advancing in age does not equate to losing your zest for life.
I know, it’s not the Postal Service’s fault. But when I think of the mail I received when I was younger, it was the Six Million Dollar Man Bionic Fan Club kit and the latest stamps from around the world to add to my collection. Today’s mail lacks by comparison.
Again, it is unfair to fault the messenger for the message. I just want to know when I stopped being a person who likes fun things and one who dotes on the sensible and, dare I say it, pedantic.
For the record, I still buy and build model kits, binge watch science fiction on TV and consider the time-traveling DeLorean from “Back to the Future” the height of cinematic artistry. And it’s not a case of trying to relive my childhood — it’s just who I am.
Getting the Battlestar Galactica Colonial Viper cockpit simulator took me scarfing down five boxes of Frankenberry cereal to get the Proof of Purchase coupons for the premium. It was worth it.
The Estes model rocket catalog was a highlight of my youth. So was the latest issue of “Dynamite,” featuring the sardonic, sarcastic Count Morbida, insulting and entertaining me, the reader.
The switch from Doctor Who to Dr. Scholls stings. Especially when you are a Baby Boomer. Having spent the 1960s and 70s preaching Truth to Power and “When we are in charge, we’ll change the world,” Boomers found out, disappointedly, that the wheels of change are close to intractable. And the status quo is lucrative. Do me a favor, though — don’t tell musician John Mayer. I don’t think he could handle the truth.
As much as today’s Generation Whatever tries to minimize us with the dismissive, “OK Boomer,” just remember we, for the moment, have the money and the power. So, a little respect might not be a bad tactic if you want to take the helm anytime soon.
And please take a moment to thank the Greatest Generation, whose selfless sacrifice and patriotism made it possible for future generations (us) to enjoy the quality of life we enjoy, no matter how petty our complaints are. But I digress.
So, if you oversee a mailing list for toys and collectibles, sign me up. Send me all the game, puzzle, kit, and adventure experience brochures and catalogs you have. I always have shelf space that needs filling.