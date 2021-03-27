John Washburn home

March 27, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent
I have always loved this home in Dover built in 1840 for John Washburn where he lived with his wife and family. John was deeded the land from his uncle Cornelius Washburn who was a frontiersman and a friend of Daniel Boone, who had come to Kentucky to this area about 50 years earlier to help in settling the land that his father had purchased which was a 40-acre parcel. <em><em>Alex Mcclanahan</em> has been chasing her dreams of beauty, travel and history and has come full circle back to Maysville where she has found her greatest love has been here all along. alexglamlife on Instagram and can be reached at alexmcclanahan170@gmail.com</em>

